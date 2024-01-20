Winter fun near Bonn Skiing and tobogganing in the region
Region · When snow falls in Bonn and the region, there are many slopes and trails in the area for skiing, tobogganing and cross-country skiing. We tell you where you will find the best slopes and trails.
The first snowfall of the year makes some of us to want to get out and do winter sports. We offer an overview of where you can go sledding and skiing in the region.
If you want to get up-to-date information on toboggan hills, ski slopes, cross-country ski trails and snow hiking trails in the region, you can also use the “Schneetelefon” ( "snow telephone”) for the Eifel towns listed.
Hohe Acht - Jammelshofen (Kaltenborn) ski area
On the Hohe Acht, at 747 meters the highest mountain in the Eifel, good winter sports conditions are usually present in snowy weather. The small ski area is located in the Kaltenborn district of Jammelshofen, close to the Nürburgring. Three slopes of easy and medium difficulty are available for skiing and snowboarding. Right next to the ski slope is the toboggan run from the Berghotel in the direction of Jammelshofen and the entrance to various cross-country ski trails (5, 4 and 2.5 kilometers). The ski lifts near the Waldhotel in Jammelshofen operate on weekdays from 1 pm to 5 pm if snow conditions are good - on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm.
Snow telephone: 02691/7741
Prices for the lifts (20- / 10-point card): Adults 9 / 5 euros, children 5 / 3 euros
More information: www.kaltenborn-eifel.de
Circular ski trail in Nettersheim
The small municipality of Nettersheim also has something for cross-country skiers. If there is enough snow, you can use the eight-kilometer circular ski trail between Nettersheim and Marmagen.
Snow telephone: 02486/1246 or by e-mail: naturzentrum@nettersheim.de
More information: www.nettersheim.de
Tobogganing and cross-country skiing in Blankenheim-Nonnenbach
If you like to sit in a café and watch your children sledding, the Blankenheim district of Nonnenbach is just the place for you. There is a small toboggan slope for children right next to the Waldcafé Maus. Cross-country skiing is also possible there, although there are no groomed trails (circular routes). Cross-country sets (skis, poles and boots) and toboggans can be rented from the café. Tobogganing is possible as soon as snowfall permits.
Skiing, tobogganing or walking in Michelsberg (Bad Münstereifel)
The Michelsberg toboggan run (588 meters) near Bad Münstereifel is good for tobogganing fun. It is a particularly popular destination for families. In addition to activities on the slopes, winter hikes can also be undertaken on well-maintained paths around Bad Münstereifel's local mountain. Parking is available at the "Decke Tönnes" and "Bleielsnück" parking lots, as well as below the Michelsberg. After tobogganing, you can stop off at the Landgasthaus zur Wasserscheide or the cafés in Bad Münstereifel. There is no restaurant on the Michelsberg itself.
Snow telephone: 02253/542244
Skiing and tobogganing in Arft
The Arft winter sports facility is just a stone's throw away from the Hohe Acht. It offers good skiing and tobogganing conditions on snowy days. In addition to various slopes with different levels of difficulty, the winter sports area in Arft offers a 450-meter-long toboggan run and a ski and snowboard fun park. In good snow conditions, the lift system operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 9.30 pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 8.30 pm, on Saturday from 12 to 4.30 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 4.30 pm.
Snow telephone: 02655/3539
Prices for the lifts (one-way ticket / day ticket / day ticket from 7 pm / 6 pm): Adults 1.5 / 13 / 9 euros, young people up to 18 years 1.5 / 10 / 7 euros
More information: www.arft.eu and wsv-mayen.de
Skiing and tobogganing in the "Weißer Stein" area (Hellenthal)
The "Weißer Stein" winter sports area near Hellenthal is also ideal for tobogganing, hiking and cross-country skiing. The toboggan run is 350 meters long. Several groomed trails await cross-country skiers if the snow conditions are good enough. Winter sports equipment can be hired at the "Weißer Stein" parking lot.
Snow telephone: 02482/85200
More information: www.hellenthal.de or www.eifel.info
Hollerath ski and toboggan area (Hellenthal)
The Hollerath ski and toboggan area is 640 meters high - very close to the "Weißer Stein" ski area in Hellenthal. The slope is around 350 meters long and the toboggan run 150 meters. In optimal snow conditions, there are 8.1 kilometers of signposted and groomed trails. If you don't want to go on the pistes and cross-country trails, you can use the signposted winter hiking trails.
Snow telephone: 02482/85200
Further information: www.eifel.info or www.hellenthal.de
Ramersbach toboggan run, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
There is a toboggan slope in Ramersbach, the hilltop district of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. It is located directly on the L84 country road opposite the hiking parking lot at the Königsfelder Dreieck.
Monschau
A little further away, close to the Belgian border, lies the Monschau region. A toboggan hill in the district of Rohren offers ideal conditions for sledding fans when snow conditions are good. There are several marked trails for cross-country skiers. Toboggans, skis and bikes can be hired on site. Horse-drawn sleigh rides and snowshoe hikes can also be undertaken in Monschau.
Snow telephone: 02472/80480
More information: www.monschauerland.de
“Schwarzer Mann" winter sports area (Prüm)
In the north-west of Prüm in the Eifel in the "Schwarzer Mann" winter sports area, there is a 450-meter-long toboggan run as well as a 100-meter-long children's toboggan run. The toboggan run has its own lift. There are also two alpine ski runs of 700 and 800 meters in length with two T-bar lifts as well as 10 kilometers of groomed cross-country ski trails. Ski hire is available at the "Schwarzer Mann" winter sports center. There is also a large parking lot for day visitors at the guest house of the same name.
Snow telephone: 06551/4422
More information: www.eifel.info or www.blockhaus-schwarzer-mann.de
Tobogganing in the Wiedtal
The Malberg winter hut is located directly on the Westerwald-Steig trail in Hausen/Wied. There is a toboggan slope right next to the hut when there is enough snow. The ski slope on the Malberg is no longer in use. The area is also suitable for hiking followed by a stop at the Malberg hut (by reservation only).
Contact: 02638 946731 (reservation), 02638 1098 (office)
More information: malberg-huette.de
This list is not intended to be exhaustive or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a place missing from the list? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
(Orig. text: GA / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)