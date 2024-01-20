Winter fun near Bonn Skiing and tobogganing in the region

On the Hohe Acht, at 747 meters the highest mountain in the Eifel, good winter sports conditions are usually present in snowy weather. The small ski area is located in the Kaltenborn district of Jammelshofen, close to the Nürburgring. Three slopes of easy and medium difficulty are available for skiing and snowboarding. Right next to the ski slope is the toboggan run from the Berghotel in the direction of Jammelshofen and the entrance to various cross-country ski trails (5, 4 and 2.5 kilometers). The ski lifts near the Waldhotel in Jammelshofen operate on weekdays from 1 pm to 5 pm if snow conditions are good - on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm.