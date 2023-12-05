Winter fun around Bonn Skiing and tobogganing in the surrounding region

On the Hohe Acht, at 747 metres the highest mountain in the Eifel, you can expect good winter sports conditions. The small ski area is in the Kaltenborn district of Jammelshofen, close to the Nürburgring. There are three pistes of easy and medium difficulty for skiing and snowboarding. Right next to the ski slope is the toboggan run from the Berghotel in the direction of Jammelshofen and the entrance to various cross-country ski trails (5, 4 and 2.5 kilometres). The ski lifts near the Waldhotel in Jammelshofen operate on weekdays from 1 pm to 5 pm if the conditions are good enough and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm.