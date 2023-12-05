Winter fun around Bonn Skiing and tobogganing in the surrounding region
Region · When snow falls in and around Bonn, there are plenty of pistes and trails in the area for skiing, tobogganing or cross-country skiing. We reveal where to find the best slopes.
No sooner has it started to snow than we want to get out on our skis or snowboard or sledge. We provide winter sports fans with an overview of where they can go sledding and skiing around Bonn on skis, snowboards or sledges.
If you would like to get up-to-date information on the toboggan and ski slopes as well as the cross-country ski trails and snow hiking trails in the region, you can of course also use the "snow telephone" for the Eifel resorts listed.
Hohe Acht - Jammelshofen (Kaltenborn) ski centre
On the Hohe Acht, at 747 metres the highest mountain in the Eifel, you can expect good winter sports conditions. The small ski area is in the Kaltenborn district of Jammelshofen, close to the Nürburgring. There are three pistes of easy and medium difficulty for skiing and snowboarding. Right next to the ski slope is the toboggan run from the Berghotel in the direction of Jammelshofen and the entrance to various cross-country ski trails (5, 4 and 2.5 kilometres). The ski lifts near the Waldhotel in Jammelshofen operate on weekdays from 1 pm to 5 pm if the conditions are good enough and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm.
- Snow telephone: 02691/7741
- Prices for the lifts (20- / 10-point ticket): Adults 9 / 5 euros, children 5 / 3 euros
- Further information: www.kaltenborn-eifel.de
Ski trail loop in Nettersheim
The small municipality of Nettersheim also has something to offer cross-country skiing fans. If there is enough snow, you can join the eight-kilometre circular ski trail between Nettersheim and Marmagen.
- Snow phone: 02486/1246 or by e-mail: naturzentrum@nettersheim.de
- Further information: www.nettersheim.de
Tobogganing and cross-country skiing in Blankenheim-Nonnenbach
If you like to sit in a café and watch your children sledding, the Blankenheim district of Nonnenbach is just the place for you. There is a small toboggan slope for children right next to the Waldcafé Maus. You can also cross-country ski there, although there are no prepared cross-country trails (circular routes). You can hire cross-country skiing equipment (skis, poles and boots) and sledges from the café.
- Further information: www.eifel.de
Skiing, tobogganing or walking in Michelsberg (Bad Münstereifel)
The Michelsberg toboggan run (588 metres) near Bad Münstereifel is perfect for tobogganing fans. It is a particularly popular destination for families. In addition to the activities on the slopes, you can hike on well-maintained paths around Bad Münstereifel's local mountain. You can park in the "Decke Tönnes" and "Bleielsnück" car parks, but also below the Michelsberg. After tobogganing, you can stop off at the Landgasthaus zur Wasserscheide or the cafés in Bad Münstereifel. There is no catering on the Michelsberg itself.
- Snow telephone: 02253/542244
- Further information: www.eifel.de
Skiing and tobogganing in Arft
The Arft winter sports centre is just a stone's throw away from the Hohe Acht. It offers good skiing and tobogganing conditions on snowy days. In addition to various pistes with different levels of difficulty, the winter sports area in Arft has a 450-metre-long toboggan run and a ski and snowboard fun park. In good snow conditions, the lift operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 9.30 pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 8.30 pm, on Saturday from 12 to 4.30 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 4.30 pm.
- Snow phone: 02655/3539
- Prices for the lifts (single ticket/day ticket/day ticket from 7 pm / 6 pm): Adults 1.5 / 13 / 9 euros, young people up to 18 years 1.5 / 10 / 7 euros
- Further information: www.arft.eu and wsv-mayen.de
Skiing and tobogganing in the "Weißer Stein" area (Hellenthal)
The "Weißer Stein" winter sports area near Hellenthal is also ideal for tobogganing, hiking and cross-country skiing. The toboggan run is 350 metres long. Cross-country skiers can enjoy several well-maintained cross-country trails if there is sufficient snow. Winter sports equipment can be hired at the "Weißer Stein" car park.
- Snow phone: 02482/85200
- Further information: www.hellenthal.de or www.eifel.de
Hollerath ski and toboggan area (Hellenthal)
The Hollerath ski and toboggan area is located 640 metres above sea level - very close to the "Weißer Stein" ski area in Hellenthal. The piste is around 350 metres long and the toboggan run 150 metres. In optimal snow conditions, there are 8.1 kilometres of signposted and well-prepared cross-country ski trails. If you don't want to go on the pistes or cross-country trails, you can take advantage of the signposted winter hiking trails.
- Snow phone: 02482/85200
- Further information: www.eifel.de or www.hellenthal.de
Ramersbach toboggan run, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
There is a toboggan run in Ramersbach, the hilltop district of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. It is located directly on the L84 country road opposite the hiking car park at the Königsfelder Dreieck.
Monschau
A little further away, close to the Belgian border, lies the Monschau region. A toboggan run in the district of Rohren offers ideal conditions for sledging fans. There are several marked trails for cross-country skiing fans. Sledges, skis and bikes can be hired on site. Horse-drawn sleigh rides and snowshoe hikes can also be organised in Monschau.
- Snow telephone: 02472/80480
- Further information: www.monschauerland.de
"Schwarzer Mann" winter sports area (Prüm)
In the northwest of Prüm in the Eifel in the "Schwarzer Mann" winter sports area, there is a 450-metre-long toboggan run as well as a 100-metre-long children's toboggan run. The toboggan run has its own lift. There are also two alpine ski runs of 700 and 800 metres in length with two T-bar lifts as well as 10 kilometres of well-prepared cross-country ski trails. Ski hire is available at the "Schwarzer Mann" winter sports centre. There is a large car park for day visitors at the guest blockhouse of the same name.
- Snow telephone: 06551/4422
- Further information: www.eifel.info or www.blockhaus-schwarzer-mann.de
Tobogganing in the Wiedtal
The Malberg hut is located directly on the Westerwald-Steig trail in Hausen/Wied. There is a toboggan slope right next to the hut if there is enough snow. The ski slope on the Malberg is no longer in use. The area is also suitable for hiking followed by a stop at the Malberg hut (by reservation only).
- Contact: 02638 946731 (reservation), 02638 1098 (office)
- Further information: malberg-huette.de
This list is not intended to be exhaustive or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a place missing from the list? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
Original text: ga; Translation: Jean Lennox