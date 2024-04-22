Weather in and around Bonn Snow and frost after sub-zero temperatures at night
Bonn/Region · The onset of winter over the weekend will continue into the new week. With temperatures dropping below freezing overnight, frost and icy conditions are possible in and around Bonn. The forecast.
The wintry weather that hit the region over the weekend is set to continue into the new week. Monday started with a mix of sun and clouds, but showers and thunderstorms are also possible. On Monday morning, the German weather service DWD predicts that snow will fall above 500 metres. Daytime temperatures will rise to a maximum of eight degrees.
On Tuesday night it will cool down considerably. With lows between minus one and minus four degrees, there could be frost and icy conditions. Temperatures will rise to between nine and eleven degrees during the day, but the weather will remain unsettled. The clouds will break up again and again and it will be bright at times, but there will also be showers.
Then it will cool down again and rain can be expected on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with temperatures between zero and three degrees. In the mountains the rain will turn to snow with temperatures dropping to minus two degrees, causing icy conditions. Wednesday will be slightly warmer with temperatures between seven and eleven degrees. However, it will remain unsettled and rainy. Snow is still possible at higher altitudes.
The snow and rain will stop on Thursday night. However, ground frost is still possible with temperatures around freezing. The unpleasant trend will continue on Thursday with rain. The DWD also reports sleet showers. In the mountains, snow may continue to fall. Temperatures will not rise above eight to eleven degrees Celsius.
(Original text: ga / Translation Jean Lennox)