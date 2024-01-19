52 accidents reported Snow and icy roads in Bonn impact traffic and public services

According to Stadtwerke, a replacement bus service had been set up to cover the canceled lines 61, 62 and 65. The low-floor streetcars were being inspected on Thursday at the depot and, if necessary, cleared of slush and ice. The higher light rail vehicles on lines 16, 18, 63 and 66 were also being inspected one after the other for safety reasons. This means that these lines were faced with disruptions as well. The situation was to be assessed again late on Thursday afternoon.