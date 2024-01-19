52 accidents reported Snow and icy roads in Bonn impact traffic and public services
Bonn · The heavy snowfall caused traffic disruptions on the roads in Bonn and the region. Dozens of accidents were reported and public transportation was disrupted. But at least for one university student from abroad, it was a chance to build his first snowman.
Heavy snowfall and icy conditions caused chaos on the roads in Bonn and the surrounding region. Starting on Wednesday evening, there were massive traffic jams on the A3 between Bonn/Siegburg and Bad Honnef/Linz. It was because several trucks became stuck in the snow and partially blocked the road. At around 3:30 a.m., the A3 was clear again, according to the Neuwied district technical operations center on Thursday morning. Local public transport came to a partial standstill.
Traffic accidents in Bonn
On Thursday morning, the police in Bonn recorded 13 more weather-related accidents. No one was injured in those accidents, said a police spokesperson. This brings the total number of accidents since Wednesday to 52.
It remained uneventful in the Rhein-Sieg district on Thursday, where there were no further incidents due to snowfall or icy conditions. A police spokesperson attributed this to the fact that there were fewer people on the road overall and that road users generally adapted their driving style to the weather conditions.
Despite the traffic chaos, the snow also had a good side: Children were taking advantage of the weather to go tobogganing.
German Weather Service warns of icy conditions into Friday
Caution was advised on the roads in Bonn and the region until Friday morning: The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of icy conditions in Bonn, the Rhein-Sieg district and the districts of Ahrweiler and Neuwied as of noon on Thursday. The warning was to remain in place until Friday at 10 am.
Many garbage cans not emptied on Thursday
Those affected may have already noticed: due to the slippery roads in Bonn, Bonnorange decided on Thursday to switch waste collection to so-called emergency operation. The reason, according to Bonnorange, is that the waste collection vehicles could not operate their regular routes away from the main routes. This means that garbage cans were not emptied in large parts of Bonn on Thursday. Bonnorange announced that it was planning to pick up the garbage one day later.
SWB buses slowly return to service
Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) was gradually getting the buses in Bonn back into service on Thursday. The situation on the roads was slowly easing again, the company said on Thursday afternoon. All routes were to be in operation. However, as not all vehicles could be on the road yet, cancellations and delays were still to be expected.
"Even though our primary goal is to keep people mobile, safety is still our top priority," explained Peter Küpper, Operations Manager and Head of Motor Vehicles. Provided the weather continued to cooperate, operations were expected to largely return to normal during the course of the day. Stadtwerke Bonn had suspended bus operations on Wednesday evening due to the weather conditions.
According to Stadtwerke, a replacement bus service had been set up to cover the canceled lines 61, 62 and 65. The low-floor streetcars were being inspected on Thursday at the depot and, if necessary, cleared of slush and ice. The higher light rail vehicles on lines 16, 18, 63 and 66 were also being inspected one after the other for safety reasons. This means that these lines were faced with disruptions as well. The situation was to be assessed again late on Thursday afternoon.
SWB's red electric scooters were also deactivated for Thursday for safety reasons. However, if the weather permits, the scooters will be available again on Friday, the company wrote. Passengers were advised to allow more time for their journeys.
Caution advised in wooded areas
The Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery reminded people on Thursday that branches in forests, parks and cemeteries may still be at risk of breaking due to the weight of the snow and asked visitors and walkers to be careful. After the closures on Wednesday, the cemeteries will not be reopened until the facilities have been checked, the public utility company announced on Thursday.
Exchange student from India makes his first snowman (Foto)
Bus cancellations, traffic disruptions and short-term homeschooling: while the snow probably caused stress and annoyance rather than joy for many Bonn residents, it was a different story for one student. Kevin, who comes from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, was able to see and touch snow for the first time on Wednesday, reported a spokeswoman for the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).
The young man had used the onset of winter in Bonn to build his very first snowman down at the Rhine. The engineering master's student worked diligently on the snowman for several hours.
(Orig. text: GA / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)