German Weather Service expects more snow : Snowfall on Friday results in chaos on the roads in Bonn and the region

Snowfall in Bonn and the region on Friday played havoc with road traffic. Foto: Petra Reuter

Bonn/Rhein-Sieg-Kreis. Snowfall in Bonn and the region on Friday played havoc with road traffic. Public transportation experienced several delays and cancellations. The police also reported several minor accidents. Snowfall is expected again overnight into Sunday.

Persistent snowfall in Bonn and the region caused delays in public transport and several accidents on Friday afternoon. Stadtwerke (SWB) Bus und Bahn reported via Twitter in the afternoon that there were "delays and obstructions on almost all bus and train lines" in the Bonn area due to the weather conditions. Early Friday evening, the snowfall subsided. However, there were still disruptions, especially on bus lines in the high-altitude areas, said a spokeswoman for SWB. In the higher areas of Rheinbach, some roads remained difficult for vehicles to navigate.

Around 30 traffic incidents

The Bonn police (responsible for Bonn, the Rhine-Sieg district on the left bank of the Rhine, as well as Königswinter and Bad Honnef) recorded around 30 traffic incidents by Friday afternoon, mainly in Rheinbach and Meckenheim, mostly involving fender-benders. In three cases, persons suffered minor injuries. Police lamented to GA that some motorists were still on the road with summer tires. Later on Friday, there were no more major call-outs, said a police spokesman on Saturday morning.

In Rheinbach-Loch on the L493, at the height of Freudenblick, traffic was temporarily at a standstill due to slippery snow on the road. Winter road clearance service was requested.

On the B56 between Miel and Buschhoven, there was an accident at the "Vier Bänke" intersection at around 2:30 p.m. in which a car landed in the ditch. No one was injured, but a long traffic jam formed.

In the Rhine-Sieg district on the right bank of the Rhine, the police also reported no serious accidents. Here, too, there were only minor damages.

Municipal waste disposal company Bonnorange said it had been on the road with eleven sanding vehicles (seven large and four small) in the entire city area. In addition, 24 municipal workers were spreading sand by hand on slippery surfaces. This continued until Friday evening.

No accidents in the Siebengebirge

In the Siebengebirge, police reported no serious traffic accidents. "There has been nothing in Bad Honnef and Königswinter so far. And also currently no weather-related operations are underway," police spokesman Michael Beyer told GA in response to an inquiry. Until late afternoon, only a thin layer of snow covered the roofs of homes in Bad Honnef. The streets remained largely free of ice and snow until then.

Heavy snowfall and slippery roads in the Adenau district

There were considerable traffic disruptions on all roads in the Adenau district. On federal road 412 near Kempenich, trucks and many cars came to a standstill. Due to the heavy snowfall, several roads were extremely slippery. Many motorists were still on the road with summer tires, as the emergency services reported on Friday evening. The Adenau police had to respond to more than ten traffic accidents in the afternoon.

DWD expects further snow as of Saturday night

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain cool but mostly dry on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be between -2 and 5 degrees Celsius with light to moderate wind.

From Saturday night into Sunday, further snowfall is expected. The DWD warns that roads will be slippery. Temperatures between 0 and 2 degrees Celsius are expected, with moderate winds. On Monday, it is expected to continue snowing.