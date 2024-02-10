Guidelines from SWB Bonn So you’re moving: Are you allowed to use city trams to transport items?

What to know

The passenger may take along objects if it does not endanger the safety and order of operations. Other passengers must also not be endangered or inconvenienced by such items. Passengers must store and supervise their items accordingly. The items must not block their own seat. The passenger is liable for any damage caused by taking the items with them.

2. Dangerous substances and dangerous articles are especially not allowed to be taken on board.

a) explosive, highly flammable, radioactive, foul-smelling or corrosive substances,

b) unpackaged or unprotected objects that could injure passengers,

c) objects that protrude beyond the perimeter of the tram car.

d) self-balancing vehicles with steering or handrails (Segways) are also generally not allowed

3. Staff shall decide on a case-by-case basis whether items are to be accepted on board and where they are to be stowed. If the staff suspect that a piece of luggage or freight contains dangerous substances, they may ask the passenger for information on the contents. If the passenger refuses to provide this information, the piece of luggage will be excluded from transportation.

4. Staff must make every effort to ensure that baby carriages and wheelchair users can be accommodated on board. The staff reserve the right to make the final decision on what is allowed to be transported and accommodated.

5. There is no entitlement to the transportation of items.