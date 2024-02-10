Guidelines from SWB Bonn So you’re moving: Are you allowed to use city trams to transport items?
Bonn · A group of young adults wanted to take a tram in Bonn, schlepping along furniture and bulky items. A security guard had some objections. SWB explains why he acted correctly and what you are not allowed to take on board.
The security guard was astonished when some young adults tried to get onto the platform towards Cologne and Siegburg late on Sunday evening with a sofa, a shopping cart and other bulky items. Apparently, the young people wanted to continue their journey on the tram with the furniture. But the security staff member quickly made it clear to them that it was not allowed to take these big items onto the tram because they could hinder or even endanger other passengers.
The GA witnessed this strange occurrence by chance and asked the Stadtwerke (SWB) press office about it. “Our operations headquarters is not familiar with the incident described," said Stadtwerke spokeswoman Silke Elbern. "However, the security guard acted exactly right. Not only because of its size, a sofa poses a danger to other passengers due to its weight. If the tram has to brake hard, the sofa can start to slide and cause other passengers to fall and injure themselves.”
Elbern also points out section 9.6.5 in the transport regulations for North Rhine-Westphalia, which applies to everyone in general: "There is no entitlement to the transportation of objects.”
You want to move household items using the tram?
There are more, very detailed passages on “carrying other items on board", which are listed in the transport regulations for North Rhine-Westphalia. What is permitted and what is not can be found there and below.
To sum it up: For a small move like the one in this case, it is advisable to use another means of transport, for example a car-sharing van or transporter, which some of the car-sharing companies active in Bonn offer and rent out by the hour.
(Orig. text: Sascha Stienen / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)