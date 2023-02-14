Carnival in Bonn : Some schools and companies keep traditions alive

Employees of some large Bonn companies have to take time off for the Shrove Monday procession. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer/MEIKE BOESCHEMEYER

Bonn When do schoolchildren in Bonn have time off for carnival and why do some have to write exams on Shrove Monday? On request, Bonn companies also reveal whether they grant their employees the day off or not.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The father is angry. His son, who attends an unnamed grammar school in Bonn, is supposed to write an exam next Thursday - but it's Weiberfastnacht. That's not right at all, the father thinks, and gives vent to his displeasure on the short message service Twitter. Questions arise. About people's behaviour in social media, for example, but also about how Bonn's schools and businesses are keeping with the customs.

"Alaaf" is the first thing that comes to mind for Ursula Dreeser, headmistress of Bonns Fünfte. "I think it's important to teach the children carnival culture." On Weiberfastnacht, the school has a celebration in the sports hall, with dancing and music, and prizes are awarded for the most beautiful costumes.

"I like carnival super much, it connects," says Dreeser. "But it's also a question of how much can you celebrate in the current situation?" She thinks of the many victims of the earthquake in Turkey or the people displaced by the war in Ukraine. For her, carnival provides a certain lightness even in difficult times, allows people to break out of the world.

She has already experienced this herself: On Carnival three years ago, her father died. On Saturday he had to go into intensive care. For Shrove Monday, as usual, she had invited her siblings with the children and a few friends for breakfast. "Some went to the train afterwards, some to the intensive care unit," she says. On Ash Wednesday, her father died. Memories that will always be associated with carnival for her. She is still thinking about what she will do on Rose Monday this year.

First exams, then carefree celebrations

And what about exams at school? The school year is very short. We had to weigh things up," says Dreeser. The idea is as follows: The students write the exam and rush into the carnival. Only grades 12 and 13 are affected, and there are no more exams until Ash Wednesday, so everyone can celebrate unhindered. "I think this solution is legitimate," says Dreeser.

Some pupils also write exams at the Helmholtz Gymnasium. "But they should be through by about 11.30 a.m.," says headmistress Dorothee von Hoerschelmann. She herself also comes to school dressed up, this year probably as a butterfly. "I'm from Hamburg, but I'm not averse to carnival," says the headmistress. After Corona, she suffers from severe withdrawal symptoms.

At the Hardtberg Gymnasium there are no exams on Weiberfastnacht. "We try to avoid that," says headmaster Günther Schlag. And on Shrove Monday, as at all schools in North Rhine-Westphalia, they are free anyway. On Weiberfastnacht, the pupils are allowed to leave after the fourth lesson, there is no big carnival party, but many teachers and pupils come dressed up anyway. Schlag has already gone as a crocodile and Julius Caesar - as a Latin teacher, he thinks that fits.

Eike Schultz goes as the president of the meeting. The headmaster of the Tannenbusch grammar school says: "The students should celebrate. That's why they don't have to write exams. But because of the short school year, this was a small effort in the planning. After school, the students could then go out. In previous years, this was always done in an orderly manner, says Schultz, who also used to work in Cologne and knows it differently. "There, the carnival period was planned together with the public order office and the police," he says.

This is how employees in Bonn companies celebrate

And what does it look like at Bonn companies? At the Post Office, people work as normal. In the past, it used to be off on Shrove Monday, says press spokesman Alexander Edenhofer. Today, if you want to celebrate, you have to clock out or take a day off. A carnival party is being held at the Posttower, where the best costumes will also be chosen. Edenhofer, who in her own estimation is not much of a carnival fan, has already won once with her colleagues from public relations. The theme of their costumes: Donald Trump and fake news.

At Haribo, on the other hand, there is no party, not even a customary day on which the company remains closed. If you want to celebrate, you have to take the day off. It's different at the city hall: there's a party in the canteen, which is not only for employees, but open to the public. The city's deputy press officer can't say anything about the quality of the party, but he knows for sure that there will be half a day off on Women's Carnival and a whole day off on Shrove Monday.

Knauber, the energy supplier, also has a day off on Shrove Monday. On Shrove Monday, the employees have breakfast together, says press spokesman Alexander Cöln. Those who want to celebrate afterwards have to take half a day off. Many employees come to the office in costume, including Cöln - this year as Luke Skywalker from the film Star Wars. That makes sense because he recently became a father and he can then dress up his daughter as Yoda.

At Telekom, employees have to take leave if they want to go to the pub or to the train. This is explained by press spokesman Peter Kespohl. The man from Bonn spent some time in Kiel on business, where pirates are a good disguise, but he also likes clowns. In Kiel, he once worked on Shrove Monday, says Kespohl. "That's when I watched the broadcasts of the trains from Cologne and Aachen." (Original text: Dennis Scherer / Translation: Mareike Graepel)