Real estate in Bad Godesberg South Africa wants several million Euro for embassy building
Bad Godesberg · South Africa wants to sell its orphaned embassy buildings in Bad Godesberg in a bidding process. Both properties were built in 1974 and have stood empty since the government relocated. The two buildings are not cheap.
More than 24 years after the government relocation, something is happening at the former South African Embassy buildings in Bad Godesberg. For a long time, the residence at Rüdigerstraße 22 and the embassy building at Auf der Hostert 3 (also known as the Chancellery) have stood empty. Again and again, the two properties caused questions and rumours. With a half-page advertisement in a major German daily newspaper, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa announced that both properties were for sale. Both properties are in sought-after locations and will be sold in a bidding process.
A total of 15 million Euro is being asked for both buildings
The minimum prices for the embassy buildings, which have been empty for years, have been laundered: At least 8.3 million Euro are due for the property in Plittersdorf, and 6.9 million Euro for the residence. So South Africa wants around 15 million Euro for both properties. Since it is a bidding process, the proceeds - should buyers be interested in the properties - will be correspondingly higher. Back in November 2021, the Embassy was already looking for a service provider to examine the condition of the two buildings. This is according to a tender on the embassy's website.
"Bidders are advised to familiarise themselves with the tender conditions as well as the tender documents, as failure to comply with the conditions and requirements may result in disqualification of the bid," the department said in its advertisement. The relevant documents can be obtained from the South African Embassy, on a website and by courier.
Both buildings were constructed in 1974
The large, three-storey embassy building in Plittersdorf was built by South Africa in 1974. Before that, the South Africans were at home in Cologne, as embassy expert and deputy Bad Godesberg district mayor Michael Wenzel wrote in his book "There used to be embassies here". The building between the Schaumburger Hof and the former Portuguese Residence was erected on an area of around 4800 square metres. The building is very conspicuous because of its aluminium façade - it did not fit into the old Plittersdorf townscape. On 22 May 1996, the then South African President Nelson Mandela was a guest there during his state visit to Bonn. Wenzel was also one of the guests at the reception. "I still get a shiver down my spine when I think about it," Wenzel says in his book. Mandela was, after all, one of the shining lights of the 20th century. The magnificent residence on the Rhine was also built in 1974. The villa was built on 4500 square metres, from whose terrace there is a wonderful view towards the Rhine.
Ministry can also withdraw offer
Anyone interested in one of the historic buildings can submit bids until 2 May. Bids can be submitted in a bid box at the Ministry in Pretoria or by post. In mid-April, prospective buyers will also have the opportunity to visit both properties.
However, the ministry reserves the right "at its sole discretion to withdraw any property proposed for sale" and "not to accept any bid". Those who also have objections to the "proposed sale" of the properties can send them in writing to the embassy - also by 2 May.
