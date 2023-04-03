Real estate in Bad Godesberg South Africa wants several million Euro for embassy building

The large, three-storey embassy building in Plittersdorf was built by South Africa in 1974. Before that, the South Africans were at home in Cologne, as embassy expert and deputy Bad Godesberg district mayor Michael Wenzel wrote in his book "There used to be embassies here". The building between the Schaumburger Hof and the former Portuguese Residence was erected on an area of around 4800 square metres. The building is very conspicuous because of its aluminium façade - it did not fit into the old Plittersdorf townscape. On 22 May 1996, the then South African President Nelson Mandela was a guest there during his state visit to Bonn. Wenzel was also one of the guests at the reception. "I still get a shiver down my spine when I think about it," Wenzel says in his book. Mandela was, after all, one of the shining lights of the 20th century. The magnificent residence on the Rhine was also built in 1974. The villa was built on 4500 square metres, from whose terrace there is a wonderful view towards the Rhine.