Current Corona situation : Spahn expects vaccinations for school kids in August

German Health Minister Jens Spahn is advocating reserving vaccine doses from manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer. Foto: dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth

Bonn/Region Despite declining values, the number of cases in Germany remains too high overall, according to the RKI. In Bonn, the incidence value has risen slightly to 87.7. Some developments around the pandemic – here in this text.

The seven-day incidence in Bonn has increased again. The value is currently at 87.7. On Friday, the incidence was still at 76.7, on Thursday at 76.1. The city recorded 289 new infections in the last seven days, 529 people are currently considered infected. 13,983 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 238 people have died in connection with the virus. In the hospitals of Bonn there are currently 87 people from Bonn and the surrounding area who have contracted Covid-19. Fifty-two of them are being cared for in normal wards, while 35 are in intensive care, 26 of whom require ventilation.

Meanwhile, in Bonn, Germany, 160,424 people have received their first vaccination against the virus. A further 47,598 people have already been vaccinated for the second time.

Incidence rate in Cologne is 92.1

As of today, Sunday, May 23, 2021, there is a total of 52,318 (previous day: 52,224) confirmed Corona virus cases in the area of the city of Cologne. The incidence number in Cologne is currently 92.1 and the reproduction number is 1.03. Currently, 1,711 Cologne people are infected with Corona virus.

235 people are currently in hospital inpatient quarantine, 106 of whom are in intensive care units. There are currently eight vacant intensive care units in Cologne hospitals. Two additional deaths related to Covid 19 disease have been reported to the health department: an 83-year-old woman with multiple pre-existing conditions. To date, 689 Cologne residents who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died.

Spahn puts Corona vaccinations for schoolchildren on hold until end of August

In an effort to push the vaccination campaign among young people, German Health Minister Jens Spahn is advocating reserving vaccine doses from manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer. "One way to regular classes after the summer holidays is to vaccinate young people," the CDU politician told Bild am Sonntag. "The stated goal is for the states to offer vaccinations to underage students by the end of August. Because only a certain vaccine is eligible for them due to licensing, sufficient Biontech doses must be reserved for them."

More second vaccinations than first

More of available Corona vaccine doses are currently being used for second vaccinations than for the first shot. This was the case for the first time on Thursday and Friday, as German Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced on Twitter.

