Popular fair in Bonn Speculation re cancellations at Pützchens Markt

Showman Sascha Hanstein, owner of the crowd favourite Commander, assured the GA on Monday: "We'll be at Puetzchens Markt." The irritations surrounding his ride had arisen because the Tüv had withdrawn the showman's permit to play at the Stoppelmarkt in Vechta at short notice. "Allegedly, the welding certificate of the specialist company was missing from our documents. The Tüv noticed this on a Friday afternoon. On Monday we got the signal that the documents were complete after all, and we could play again. The media around the fair played up the issue without talking to us," Hanstein was annoyed. Above all, the rumour mill that the Commander was not ready to play because of technical difficulties had given him a lot of work to do.