Popular fair in Bonn Speculation re cancellations at Pützchens Markt
Pützchen · In the past few days there has been unrest in the funfair scene: The news circulated that several larger rides would not be taking part in Pützchens Markt after all. Now it was revealed: one big ride will be missing in September.
In the past few days, there has been unrest in the funfair scene: News was circulating that several larger rides would not be taking part in Pützchens Markt (8 to 12 September) after all.
The truth is: Roland Barth actually cancelled at short notice. The Grand Carousel, a nostalgic multi-storey carousel, will not be set up on the market meadows this year after all. What is wrong: The Commander with its spectacular looping gondolas will not be taking part in Germany's top-selling five-day funfair.
"The decision was not easy for me because I am a showman from Bonn through and through. But for economic reasons I had to decide against Pützchens Markt because the other venues last much longer than the funfair in my home town," Roland Barth said on Monday. He was grateful to the market office of the city of Bonn for accepting the decision, Barth said.
"Fire and Ice" will also not come to Pützchen
As has only just become known, Roland Barth had not even applied to the City of Bonn with his roller coaster "Fire and Ice". The member of the showman dynasty Barth had to cancel the two-storey carousel for two reasons. Firstly, his manager, who is mainly responsible for setting up and dismantling the ride, had left the company at short notice. Secondly: He has received an extension offer from the operators of the Centro in Oberhausen. This means that his guest performance in the Ruhr region will now last a total of two months.
"My dream is that the city of Bonn as organiser will extend Pützchens Markt. A five-day event is always associated with an enormous economic risk for us showmen," explains Roland Barth. Two days of rain usually means no profit. Three days of rain mean a loss in the overall account.
"The Cranger Kirmes used to have the same problem. Then the organiser extended it from five to ten days. That minimises our risk considerably," says Barth, whose roller coaster coincides with Pützchens Markt at a 16-day fair.
Commander was shut down by the TÜV for three days
Showman Sascha Hanstein, owner of the crowd favourite Commander, assured the GA on Monday: "We'll be at Puetzchens Markt." The irritations surrounding his ride had arisen because the Tüv had withdrawn the showman's permit to play at the Stoppelmarkt in Vechta at short notice. "Allegedly, the welding certificate of the specialist company was missing from our documents. The Tüv noticed this on a Friday afternoon. On Monday we got the signal that the documents were complete after all, and we could play again. The media around the fair played up the issue without talking to us," Hanstein was annoyed. Above all, the rumour mill that the Commander was not ready to play because of technical difficulties had given him a lot of work to do.
On the subject of safety, Hanstein said: "We have equipped our nacelles with new frames that allow for higher load changes. The fast-paced overhead ride is equipped with 20 gondolas.
The Commander will celebrate its 30th participation at Puetzchens Markt in 2023. "The ride celebrated its premiere in 1992. You can tell from that that we are a very loyal participant in this popular fair," says Hanstein. Incidentally, the Freundeskreis Pützchen Markt is honouring this small anniversary in the form of the association's current Püma sticker showing the Commander.
Samba Balloon follows Grand Carousel
Bonn's market manager Kathrin Krumbach confirmed to the GA that all other funfair highlights contracted by the city of Bonn will arrive. As a replacement for Roland Barth's carousel, the City of Bonn has booked the children's ride Samba Ballon from the Cremer company in Düren. "This is an equivalent replacement from the point of view of public interest. We are glad that this worked out at short notice," said Krumbach.
Currently, the market manager is dealing with another problem around Pützchens Markt: Where should residents park during the fair? Peter Wobbe-von Twickel has lived at Marktstraße 69 since 1995 and since last year has not known where to leave his car during the fair: "I used to park my car in the small streets around the market area. But since 2022, the public order office has been taking more intensive action against improperly parked motorists. The situation has become worse. Last year I had to pay 55 euros for illegal parking.“
The city is aware of the problem. "We are looking across offices for a solution for residents. I am still confident that we can offer a space for this year," said Krumbach, who has already had several exchanges with the resident.
Original text: Holger Willcke; Translation: Mareike Graepel