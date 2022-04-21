Closure of Landgrabenweg in Wachtberg : Speed limit because of inconsiderate drivers

The 30 km/h zone no longer ends when drivers leave Berliner Straße in Niederbachem on the diversions route and the service roads. Foto: Alfred Schmelzeisen

Wachtberg Walkers and horse riders complain about motorists who repeatedly cause dangerous situations on the diversions to the Bonn-Godesberg Golf Club in Wachtberg. In addition, numerous amphibians have been driven to their deaths. Now there will be a 30 km/h speed limit.

On its homepage, the Bonn-Godesberg Golf Club in Wachtberg now draws attention to the closure of Landgrabenweg and the special nature of the current diversion route. The only access road currently leads over farm tracks. And, as already reported at the beginning of the road construction, the considerably increased vehicle traffic has led to enormous annoyance. Walkers, joggers as well as horse riders experienced dangerous situations on a daily basis.

Until now, there was no speed limit. This is now a thing of the past. The town hall of the municipality of Wachtberg has also received sporadic reports from citizens about observed excessive speeds on the diversions route. "We have therefore already coordinated with the Rhine-Sieg district and the police regarding the short-term installation of a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour," confirmed the press spokesperson of the municipality of Wachtberg, Margrit Märtens, when asked. "The signs for this will be put up shortly."

And the municipal administration has also contacted the golf club and asked that the members there, as potential main users of the diversion route, be urged to drive exclusively at an appropriate speed on the diversion route and to show consideration for all other users of the path. The golf club has also promised to inform its members accordingly.

According to the municipality, the work on the Landgrabenweg is progressing. Regarding the further progress of the work, it is said that the construction measure will probably be completed by the end of May as planned. Then the diversions route via the service roads will be closed again immediately.

Daily walkers in particular have experienced first-hand that nature, and especially wildlife, suffers from the diversions route via farm and forest roads. Thomas Fuhr and his wife Ricky Jäger-Fuhr, for example, have already discovered numerous dead toads, blindworms and fire salamanders, and have informed the Nature Conservation Union (Nabu). The diversions route, starting from Berliner Straße, leads as a one-way street on farm roads past the Dreilindenhof stud farm, the former Hermann-Wilhelm-Hof, before drivers reach the golf course through the forest.