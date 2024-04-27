Free for everyone and no registration required “Sport in the Park” starts on April 29 in Bonn’s green spaces

Since its inception, 20,000 people have taken part in each of the nine seasons. The program runs Mondays through Fridays for 20 weeks. There are 23 courses on offer per week and 460 per season. “Sport in the Park” welcomes people to courses in the Hofgarten, on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel, at Rochusplatz in Duisdorf, in the Bad Godesberg Kurpark, the Römerbad and the Hardtberg pool. Anyone can just come along and take part. “It's a promotional event in the best sense of the word for Bonn's sports clubs,” says Seibert, because in addition to the participants who like the non-binding nature of the events, there are also those who become club members at the end of the “Sport in the Park” season and continue to take part.