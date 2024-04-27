Free for everyone and no registration required “Sport in the Park” starts on April 29 in Bonn’s green spaces
Bonn · If you want to take part, all you have to do is join in: On April 29, “Sport in the Park” kicks off its ninth year in Bonn. It’s been a huge success in the past years with 20,000 participants every season. Classes are open to the public and free of charge.
It's a success story for sure. From Berlin to Stuttgart, Aachen to Dresden: all over Germany, people are exercising and dancing in the open air in their city's green spaces. They have a chance to relax with some yoga, improve their physical fitness and have fun doing various sports or exercises. For nine years now, Bonn has been a part of this trend. Next Monday, “Sport in the Park” (“Sport im Park” in German) enters its ninth season in Bonn.
It all started with a call from a Bonn resident to the city sports association (SSB). She had learned about the program in Stuttgart and brought it to the attention of Bernd Seibert, the managing director of the SSB. Bonn residents liked the idea. “We then did some research, gathered information and contacted the city sports department,” says Seibert. “There were similar things in various cities in southern Germany, including Munich, for example. We then thought about - what could be suitable for Bonn?”
It quickly became clear that the Bonn version of “Sport in the Park” should have a fixed location and a supervising sports association in every district. These supervising sports associations did not yet exist in any of the other cities. “We needed a professional structure behind it,” says Seibert, “because we didn't want any one session to be canceled.”
And so the SSB approached a sports club in each district- all of them agreed to participate and are still running the programs at their various locations. Participation is free of charge. Admission only has to be paid for the swimming facilities. After six months of planning, “Sport in the Park” was launched for the first time in 2016.
25,000 euros in funding
25,000 euros per year flow into a “Sport in the Park” season from municipal funding. This provides the clubs with an organizational lump sum, which is used to pay the instructor fees. The income that flows into the project from the partnerships with Barmer, Volksbank Köln Bonn, Stadtwerke Bonn and the City of Bonn is used to finance things like advertising materials and uniforms for the instructors.
Since its inception, 20,000 people have taken part in each of the nine seasons. The program runs Mondays through Fridays for 20 weeks. There are 23 courses on offer per week and 460 per season. “Sport in the Park” welcomes people to courses in the Hofgarten, on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel, at Rochusplatz in Duisdorf, in the Bad Godesberg Kurpark, the Römerbad and the Hardtberg pool. Anyone can just come along and take part. “It's a promotional event in the best sense of the word for Bonn's sports clubs,” says Seibert, because in addition to the participants who like the non-binding nature of the events, there are also those who become club members at the end of the “Sport in the Park” season and continue to take part.
Susanne Mockenhaupt has been involved with “Sport in the Park” from the very beginning. For two years, she supervised the site at Hardtberg Rathaus and now coordinates the program for the sports association there. The club's “Sport in the Park” team now includes 21 fitness instructors. “We run five sessions plus aqua fitness in the Hardtberg pool every week. And hardly anything gets canceled,” says Mockenhaupt. The only exceptions: during thunderstorms and heavy rain. It continued even during the pandemic. Many people took advantage of the swimming course, especially during Covid with all the restrictions, because sports were permitted outdoors with the required distances. “Sport in the park” also took place on the opera house lawn.
“The concept is just great”
Over the years, hardly anything has changed in the Bonn “Sports in the Park” program. “We had requests from other clubs and individuals who wanted to offer sessions, but we turned them down. “‘Sport in the Park’ is as good as it gets,” says Seibert. “We don't want it to grow into competition for clubs. That would counteract the idea.”
“The concept is just great,” says Mockenhaupt. “We're in Duisdorf near the pedestrian zone. Right in the middle of it. People often come by, watch with interest, put down their shopping bags and just join in. That's how it should be.” Whether with shopping bags, in jeans or a suit - anyone can take part, and many come back with a yoga mat and sports gear. “The participants are already set to take part (this season) and the instructors are looking forward to finally getting started,” says Mockenhaupt.
(Orig. text: Tanja Schneider / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)