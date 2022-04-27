On the Hofgartenwiese : "Sport in the Park" starts this weekend in Bonn

"Sport in the Park" starts into a new season, on the Hofgartenwiese in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn This weekend, the "Sport in the Park" event on the Hofgartenwiese in Bonn will start its new season. From Monday to Friday, there will again be a free programme in the fresh air at six locations.

Zumba, yoga or tai chi: there is a wide choice at "Sport in the Park". From Monday, 2 May, to Friday, 16 September, the free programme of the Stadtsportbund Bonn once again offers outdoor sports activities from Monday to Friday throughout Bonn. The programme starts with a kick-off event on Saturday, 30 April, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Hofgartenwiese.

The schedule includes Aroha, a dance workout in three-quarter time with influences from Zumba, full body workout and yoga. There will also be activities for children, including a climbing rock and a soccer court.

Hofgartenwiese/Wiese am Alten Zoll in Bonn

From Monday, 2 May, to Friday, 5 August, the Hofgartenwiese will be the scene of sporting activities: the University of Bonn's university sports programme will take place there from 6.30 p.m. for one hour at a time. On Mondays there is "Fit & Flex", on Tuesdays Outdoor FitCamp, on Wednesdays High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), on Thursdays Tai Chi and on Fridays Zumba on the meadow at the Alter Zoll. The same Healthy Campus programme will then take place there from Monday, 8 August, to Friday, 16 September.

Rheinaustraße in Beuel

In Beuel, the Schwimm- und Sportfreunde Bonn will hold their one-hour programme in Rheinaustraße, on the corner of Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Straße, starting at 6.30 pm. Yoga on Mondays, Zumba on Tuesdays, Pilates on Wednesdays (does not start until 11 May), Outdoor Fitness on Thursdays and Aroha on Fridays. For yoga, Pilates and outdoor fitness, everyone must bring their own mat or towel.

Rochusplatz in Duisdorf

Sport in the Park" will not start until Wednesday, 4 May, on Rochusplatz in Duisdorf. The reason for this is the May Fair, which will attract visitors to the area until then. The sports programme of the Duisdorf Gymnastics and Weight Training Club starts at 6.30 p.m. and is as follows: "Fit into the Week" on Mondays, Tai Chi Qi Gong on Tuesdays, Full Body Workout on Wednesdays, Zumba on Thursdays (Yoga instead on 5 May) and Functional Fitness on Fridays.

Kurpark in Bad Godesberg

The Kurpark in Bad Godesberg will also be sporty again. The Godesberg Gymnastics Club offers a varied programme: On Mondays from 9 May to 20 June and from 25 July to 12 September, "Energy Dance" will take place. Zumba Gold" is offered on Mondays from 27 June to 18 July. This course is also offered once on 2 May.

On Tuesdays, the gymnastics club offers fitness gymnastics, for which you should bring your own mat or towel. The Wednesdays are divided into different programmes. From 4 May to 1 June, for example, there is "Kaha", an exercise inspired by Taiji, Qigong and classical yoga. From 22 June to 3 August, aerobics fans will get their money's worth. On 8 and 15 June and 10 August to 14 September, "Natural Fitness" is on the programme.

On Thursdays, participants have the opportunity to let off steam with Zumba, and on Fridays, it's "Relax into the weekend with yoga and Qi Gong". Again, please bring a mat or towel. All courses start at 6.30 pm.

Römerbad in Bonn/Hardbergbad in Duisdorf

Only during the open-air bathing season, two courses are offered at the Römerbad and the Hardtbergbad. You have to pay for your own admission to the baths. In the Römerbad in Bonn, the Schwimm- und Sportfreunde Bonn invite you to aqua jogging (Thursdays) and yoga (Fridays) from 10 am to 11 am. For aquajogging, the organisers ask you to bring a belt and pool noodle if you have one. In the Hardtbergbad, the Duisdorf Gymnastics and Weight Training Club offers aqua fitness every Monday from 5.15 to 6 p.m.

Sport in the Park" does not take place on public holidays.

Original text: Jill Mylonas