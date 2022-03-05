Bonn International School : Spring and summer camps open to children from the Bonn area

Courtesy of Bonn International School Foto: Bonn International School

Bonn The Bonn International School Sports Association will once again be offering spring and summer camps for children regardless of whether they are enrolled at the school. Registration is open now on a first come, first served basis. The spring camp is in mid-April and the summer camps are in July.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

With spring in the air and school break approaching, many parents might be looking for fun activities for their children. The Bonn International School Sports Association (BISSV) will once again offer a spring break camp for children ages 3 to 12. It takes place at the school located in Plittersdorf and is open to children from the Bonn region, regardless of whether they are enrolled at the school.

The spring camp runs four days, beginning on Monday, April 11 and ending on Thursday, April 14. Parents can drop off their child(ren) between 8:30 and 9:00 am and pick them up between 3:00 and 3:30 pm.

One of the spring camps will focus on football and sports activities while the other camp is all about musical theater. Participants of the musical theater camp will work with a theater team to produce a new musical called “EASTER EGG”, which will be performed for families at the end of the week. Organizers say this program is suitable for children age 6 to 12.

A daily hot lunch is included in the camp fee, and registration can be completed online for BISSV members or for non-members by contacting the BISSV coordinator: bissv@bonn-is.de.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

In summer, there are three weeks of camp available. The first week is July 4 -8, the second week runs July 11 to 15 and the final week is July 18 to 22. For the summer program, the participants are divided into groups for various sport and non-sport activities. The fee also includes a hot lunch every day.

Registration is now open and the number of spaces is limited. For those who would like further details about the camps, including costs, schedule, camp leaders and more, please visit the website: https://www.bonn-is.de/connect/bissv-sports-club/camps