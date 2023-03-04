From Bonn to Rheinbach : Spring markets coming up in Bonn and the region

Spring markets are coming soon to Bonn and the region. Foto: Barbara Frommann

Bonn/Region Once a year, Bonn's Melbgarten opens its doors, Neuwied's city center is transformed into a sea of flowers and bee hotels are built in Rheinbach. Here is an overview of spring markets coming up in Bonn and the region.

Snowdrops sprout from the ground, bees cavort around the first early blossoms, and bright rays of sunshine chase away the cold winter air. Spring brings with it a desire to be out in nature, doing some gardening and walking. Numerous regional markets in the area will be selling seedlings, giving gardening tips, offering handicrafts and culinary delights at the start of spring.

Spring market in Brühl

Spring is celebrated in Brühl city center for an entire weekend. The merchants offer a spring-like range of floristry and arts and crafts. On Sunday, March 26, the stores and shops there will also be open for business.

Where: city center, 50321 Brühl

When: March 24 to 26, 2023, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day

Admission: free of charge

Spring market in Bad Honnef

"Fühl dich Frühlich" (Feel like spring) is the theme for the first weekend in April in Bad Honnef. Many stalls line the Bad Honnef city center and offer goods that make us look forward to spring. Last year, there were also fun activities for children, such as a climbing wall. Church tours of St. Joseph Baptist Church will be offered on Saturday.

Where: city center, 53604 Bad Honnef

When: Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

Admission: free of charge

Spring market in Adenau

One week before Easter, Adenau celebrates spring. On Saturday, in conjunction with the "A(hr)denau Wine Festival", proceeds will be collected for flood-affected winegrowers. The Heizer Monkeys" will provide for a little atmosphere. On the following Sunday, the spring market of the Adenau trade association promises a colorful program with live music, a children's carousel and market stalls. In the car-free city center, visitors can also view a car and two-wheeler exhibition. Local restaurants and shops will also be open on Sunday, April 2.

Where: city center, 53518 Adenau

When: Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

Admission: free of charge

Note: there will be a shuttle bus service from the Rewe parking lot to Edeka

Spring market in Rheinbach

At the beginning of April, Rheinbach will be home to a colorful market with lots of hustle and bustle. More than sixty exhibitors will offer a wide range of products for young and old. Besides culinary delights such as wine, coffee specialties and sweets, artists present their crafts. Among them are glassblowing and woodturning. The nature park center has a sustainable handicrafts on offer, and fitting for spring, children can build bee hotels. In addition to free admission, there will be short tours of the Glass Museum and the Roman Canal Information Center for the first time.

Where: Himmeroder Wall 6, 53359 Rheinbach, Germany

When: Sunday, April 2, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Garden market in Neuwied

In an area of 12,000 square meters, the city of Neuwied brightens up in mid-April with a colorful display of flowers. For visitors who can't make up their minds about the wide range of classic plants and rarities such as exotic ornamental apple trees and would prefer to pack up everything right away, there is a free plant transport service. There will also be a Sunday (Apr 16) where shops will be open during the Neuwied Garden Market from 1 to 6 p.m.

Where: city center, 56564 Neuwied

When: Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Spring Folk Festival in Cologne

From mid-April, all those who are not enthusiastic about walks in the park and flowers will have the opportunity for a more active start to spring at the Cologne Spring Folk Festival. This year, funfair fans can look forward to two new rides: the Aeronaut chain flyer and the Apollo 13 spin mill, already familiar to some from Pützchens Markt.

Where: Deutzer Werft, 50679 Cologne, Germany

When: Sunday, April 16 to Monday, May 1.

Opening hours: Weekdays from 2 to 9 p.m., Sundays and holidays from 12 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Spring market at Eulenbroich Castle

Flower and craft lovers will get their money's worth at the spring market at Schloss Eulenbroich: more than 120 exhibitors offer everything related to gardens and gardening. The market is complemented by a culinary mile. Young visitors, whom the castle inspires to dream, can make their own princess crowns and knight shields. According to the organizer, the area is barrier-free, except for the upper floor of the castle.

Where: Eulenbroich Castle, Zum Eulenbroicher Auel 19, 51503 Rösrath, Germany.

When: Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: 6 euros (reduced 3 euros), children up to 14 years free of charge

Note: Only cash payment is possible at the entrances, most exhibitors accept card payment.

Wachtberg Orchard Tour

In Wachtberg, nature lovers can enjoy spring and nature with sporting activities. For the opening of the Wachtberg side loop of the apple route, there will be a hike as well as bicycle tours guided by the ADFC, covering the topic of fruit orchards. At the Köllenhof there will be a small market.

Where: At the Köllenhof, 53343 Wachtberg-Berkum.

When: Sunday, April 23, 11 a.m.

Admission: free of charge

Meckenheim Blossom Festival

The city of Meckenheim welcomes visitors to its blossoming orchards. Visitors can explore them by bike, covered wagon, minibus or on foot. The surrounding fruit farms offer a colorful program with culinary delights, music and raffles. Celina Klotz is entering her second term as Meckenheim's Blossom King this year.

Where: Siebengebirgsring 4, 53340 Meckenheim

When: Sunday, April 23, 11 a.m.

Admission: free of charge

Spring festival in the Melbgarten

The 1.8-hectare Melbgarten is usually not open to the public. On April 23, the Botanical Gardens of the University of Bonn make an exception and welcome the public to the annual Spring Festival. Among wild fruit, redwood trees and colorful camellias, visitors can feast their eyes on the most beautiful colors of spring.

Where: Melbgarten, Nachtigallenweg 66, 53115 Bonn, Germany.

When: Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Spring market in Bonn

Go green on May 6 at the Münsterplatz in Bonn city center. Numerous stalls will be selling seeds and seedlings, and handicrafts. The Office for Environment and Urban Greenery said it believes strongly in a sustainable approach to nature and organic gardening when selecting where purchases are made. There will be stalls, and local and regional associations providing information about offerings in and for nature.

Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn

When: Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: free of charge