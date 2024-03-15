From Bonn to Rheinbach Spring markets taking place in Bonn and the region in 2024
Bonn/Region · Once a year, Bonn's Melbgarten opens its doors, bee hotels are built in Rheinbach and Neuwied's city center is transformed into a sea of flowers. Here’s a look at the spring markets in Bonn and the region.
Blossoming snowdrops sprout up from the ground, bees buzz around the first early blossoms and strong rays of sunshine chase away the cold winter air. Spring brings with it a longing for nature, gardening and getting outside to go walking. Many regional markets offer young plants for your garden, gardening tips, handicrafts and culinary delights at the start of spring.
Spring market in Brühl
Spring is celebrated for a whole weekend in Brühl city center. Exhibitors offer a spring-like range of floristry and arts and crafts. The stores will also be open on Sunday, March 17.
- Where: city center of Brühl
- When: March 16 to 17, 2024, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day
- Admission: free of charge
Spring market in Bad Honnef
"Fühl dich Frühlich" (“Feel like spring”) is the theme for the first weekend in April in Bad Honnef. Many stalls will line Bad Honnef's town center and offer up products that make us happy that spring is on its way. In 2022, there were also fun activities for children, one of them being a climbing wall. On the Sunday of the fest, stores will open from 1 - 6 pm.
- Where: city center of Bad Honnef
- When: Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14
- Admission: free of charge
Spring market in Adenau
Two weeks before Easter, the town of Adenau celebrates spring. The spring market there offers a variety of Easter treats in its car-free town center. Local restaurants and stores will also be open on Sunday, March 17.
- Where: city center of Adenau
- When: Sunday, March 17
- Admission: free of charge
- Note: there will be a shuttle bus service from the Rewe parking lot to Edeka
Spring market in Rheinbach
This colorful market is held in Rheinbach in mid-March. More than sixty exhibitors offer a wide range of products for young and old. In addition to culinary delights such as wine, coffee specialties and fresh “Baumstriezeln”, artists present their crafts. These include glassblowing and woodturning. The nature park center has sustainable crafting activity: children can build bee hotels for spring. Besides free admission, there will be short guided tours of the glass museum and the “Römerkanal” (“Roman Canal”) Information Center for the first time.
- Where: Himmeroder Wall 6, Rheinbach
- When: Sunday, March 17, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Garden market in Neuwied
In mid-April, the city of Neuwied brightens up in colorful florals over an area of 12,000 square meters. There is a free plant transport service for visitors for the wide range of plants and rarities such as exotic ornamental apple trees. The Neuwied Garden Market will also be open on Sundays from 1 to 6 pm.
- Where: city center of Neuwied
- When: Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Spring market at Eulenbroich Castle
Flower lovers and arts and crafts enthusiasts will get their money's worth at the spring market at Eulenbroich Castle: more than 120 exhibitors offer everything for your garden. The market is complemented by a culinary mile. Young visitors who are enamored by the castle can make princess crowns and knights' shields. According to the organizers, the grounds are barrier-free, except for the upper floor of the castle.
- Where: Eulenbroich Castle, Zum Eulenbroicher Auel 19, Rösrath
- When: Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: 6 euros, children up to 14 years free of charge
- Note: only cash payment is possible at the entrances, most exhibitors accept card payment
Wachtberg orchard tour
In Wachtberg, nature lovers can enjoy spring and nature through sporting activities. To mark the opening of the Wachtberg side loop of the apple route, there will be a hike and ADFC-guided cycle tours focused on the orchards. There will also be a small market at Köllenhof.
- Where: At the Köllenhof, 53343 Wachtberg-Berkum
- When: Date not yet known
- Admission: free of charge
Meckenheim blossom festival
The town of Meckenheim also welcomes visitors to its blossoming orchards. They can be explored by bike, covered wagon, minibus or on foot. The surrounding fruit farms offer a colorful array of activities with culinary delights, music and raffles.
- Where: Siebengebirgsring 4, Meckenheim
- When: Sunday, April 21 from 11 a.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Spring festival in the Melbgarten
The 1.8-hectare Melbgarten is not usually open to the public. The Botanical Gardens of the University of Bonn are making an exception for the spring festival. Between wild fruit, sequoias and colorful camellias, visitors can feast their eyes on the most beautiful colors of spring.
- Where: Melbgarten, Nachtigallenweg 66, Bonn
- When: Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Spring market in Bonn
"Green, green, green are all my goods" will be the motto on Bonn's Münsterplatz. Numerous stalls will offer seeds, young plants and handicrafts. According to the Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery, the vendors place great importance on a sustainable approach to nature and organic gardening. In addition to the sales stands, local and regional associations will be providing information about happenings in and for nature.
- Where: Münsterplatz, Bonn
- When: May 11, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: ck)