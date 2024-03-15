From Bonn to Rheinbach Spring markets taking place in Bonn and the region in 2024

"Fühl dich Frühlich" (“Feel like spring”) is the theme for the first weekend in April in Bad Honnef. Many stalls will line Bad Honnef's town center and offer up products that make us happy that spring is on its way. In 2022, there were also fun activities for children, one of them being a climbing wall. On the Sunday of the fest, stores will open from 1 - 6 pm.