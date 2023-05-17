Talks with the rectorate Squatters: activists left seminar room at Bonn University
Bonn · The activists of "End Fossil Occupy" have cleared the seminar room of the university at the Poppelsdorf campus where they were squatting. Previously, there had been talks with the rectorate.
The 40 activists of the group "End Fossil Occupy", who squatted in a seminar room in the lecture hall centre on the Poppelsdorf campus on Monday, vacated the room again on Tuesday. As Andreas Archut, spokesperson for the University of Bonn, explained in response to a GA enquiry on Tuesday, there had been constructive talks beforehand. Around 4 pm on Tuesday, the activists moved their protest from the seminar room to the outdoor area at the Poppelsdorf campus. Originally, they had planned to organise a week of workshops, lectures and "creative actions" in the spirit of climate justice. The activists accuse the University of Bonn of not taking responsibility as an institution in the climate crisis.
As reported, the group had already occupied a lecture hall in the main building for several days in January. The rector's office criticised the activists' actions on Monday: "The occupation of the rooms is an illegal action and constitutes a violation of house rules," Archut told the GA on behalf of the university. The Ring Christlich-Demokratischer Studenten Bonn (Ring of Christian Democratic Students Bonn) and the Liberale Hochschulgruppe Bonn (Liberal University Group Bonn) also criticised and condemned this form of protest: "At this point, we would like to explicitly point out that the group 'End Fossil' by no means speaks for the entirety of the students," they said in a statement.
(Original text: (ga); Translation: Mareike Graepel)