Talks with the rectorate Squatters: activists left seminar room at Bonn University

The 40 activists of the group "End Fossil Occupy", who squatted in a seminar room in the lecture hall centre on the Poppelsdorf campus on Monday, vacated the room again on Tuesday. As Andreas Archut, spokesperson for the University of Bonn, explained in response to a GA enquiry on Tuesday, there had been constructive talks beforehand. Around 4 pm on Tuesday, the activists moved their protest from the seminar room to the outdoor area at the Poppelsdorf campus. Originally, they had planned to organise a week of workshops, lectures and "creative actions" in the spirit of climate justice. The activists accuse the University of Bonn of not taking responsibility as an institution in the climate crisis.