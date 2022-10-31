German tradition of “Sankt Martin” : St. Martin’s processions in Bonn and the region for 2022

A St. Martin’s procession in Bonn city center. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region It’s that time of year again when the weather should start to get a bit chillier and the German tradition of St. Martin’s takes place in various districts and neighborhoods in Bonn. Here’s a look at where and when processions are happening for November of 2022.

November 11 is St. Martin's Day, the feast of St. Martin of Tours. This year, many St. Martin's processions will take place again in Bonn, here is an overview.

St. Martin's procession 2022 in Bonn city center

The big St. Martin's procession in the city center of Bonn will take place again after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. On Monday, November 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., children will proceed through Bonn city center with their colorful lanterns for the 100th time. They will be accompanied by six musical ensembles. The procession is organized by the Catholic parish of St. Martin. People will start to assemble at 4:30 p.m. in front of the illuminated Bonn Cathedral. Start is on Münsterplatz, from there it goes on to Remigius and Acherstrasse, then to Dreieck and back again to Münsterplatz. It goes past the post office and then over Windeckstrasse and Bottlerplatz to Sternstrasse. The traditional St. Martin's bonfire will be at Marktplatz.

Here are some other St. Martin’s processions scheduled in districts of Bonn:

Kessenich: Friday, November 4, 5:30 p.m.

Röttgen: Tuesday, November 8, 5.30 p.m.

Endenich: Tuesday, November 8, 6 p.m.

Poppelsdorf: Wednesday, November 9, 5 p.m.

Muffendorf: Friday, November 4, 6 p.m.

St. Martin's processions 2022 in Hardtberg

Duisdorf: Thursday, November 10, 5:45 p.m.

Lengsdorf: Wednesday, November 9, 6:00 p.m. (Start: Enggasse/Brückenstrasse)

St. Martin's processions 2022 in Bad Godesberg

Mehlem: Wednesday, November 9, 5:45 p.m.

St. Martin's procession 2022 in Beuel

Beuel: Tuesday, November 8, 5:15 p.m. The route leads through Ringstrasse, Hermannstrasse, Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse, Gottfried-Claren-Strasse, Siegfried-Leopold-Strasse, Neustrasse and ends at around 6 p.m. at the Beuel Stadium with a St. Martin's play and bonfire. This year, the St. Adelheid Gymnasium will be responsible for staging the St. Martin's play. With 2,000 expected visitors, this year's St. Martin's procession is expected to be the largest to date.

Orig. text: GA