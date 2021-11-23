Start on November 22 : St. Nikolaus Market in Bad Godesberg started

The St. Nikolaus Market in Bad Godesberg. Photo: Axel Vogel Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg The St. Nikolaus Market has started in the Bad Godesberg city centre. Twenty-two exhibitors present their goods there until shortly before Christmas. All information as well as an overview of opening hours and Corona rules can be found here.

After last year's break due to the Corona, the St. Nikolaus Market once again brings a Christmas atmosphere to the Bad Godesberg city centre until Dec 22. The official opening with the traditional cutting of the Christmas stollen had been cancelled due to the effects of the Corona pandemic, according to market manager Konrad Pyc from Stadtmarketing Bad Godesberg. The city marketing group organises the market.

The exhibitors present themselves and their goods at the market. The 2G rule applies at the market, which is also controlled. Therefore, only vaccinated or recovered visitors are allowed to sell and serve their products. So that they don't have to show their vaccination certificates again and again, those who are checked will receive a stamp on the back of their hand the first time they are checked at a stall. As of Sunday, masks will not be compulsory. However, the city marketing department recommends wearing a mask. Those who only cross the market to get from A to B do not have to comply with the 2G rule.

Musical entertainment is planned for Saturdays and Sundays. On Sundays, there will also be short readings by members of the drama ensemble in the Schauspielhaus from 2 pm. On Monday, December 6, St. Nikolaus will also drop by at the market. You can once again look for the hidden Beethoven duck in the popular crèche on Theaterplatz.

The market is open Monday to Saturday from 11am to 7pm and Sunday from 12pm to 7pm. The mulled wine stalls are open Monday to Saturday from 11am to 10pm, and on Sundays from 12pm to 10pm. The St. Nikolaus Market will end on Wednesday, December 22, one day earlier than in previous years. This is to prevent - due to the Corona pandemic - a large gathering during the traditional "Abglühen" on December 23.