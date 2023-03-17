GA listing St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated in these Bonn pubs

Info

Saint Patrick is the patron saint of the Irish. On March 17, the "Emerald Isle" celebrates the day of its saint (c. 385-461) with parades and street festivals.

In honor of St. Patrick, who brought the Christian faith to Ireland, houses and streets are decorated in the national colors of green, white and orange.

But Patrick is not only celebrated in Ireland: The world's largest parade is in New York with up to 250,000 participants every year. Many Irish emigrated to New York. In the biggest parade in Germany, around 5,000 people march past more than 20,000 visitors in Munich every year.

