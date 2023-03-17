GA listing St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated in these Bonn pubs
Bonn/Region · It’s not only in Ireland that people will be marking St.Patricks’s Day on Friday, March 17. Irish pubs in Bonn and the region will also be celebrating this special day. Here’s an overview of where and when.
For St. Patrick's Day on Friday, Bonn's pubs will be getting in the mood. At some of them, you will find traditional Irish fare and beverages, live music acts and even a parade in green.
St. Patrick's Day Parade in Bonn
Once again in Bonn there will be a St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17th. Anyone interested in participating is invited to march from Flynn's Inn towards The Pub Bonn. Traditionally, those who join in the parade dress in green. At The Pub Bonn, the cover band "Rheinheizgebot" from Pützchen will perform at 8 pm. Admission is free of charge.
The heart and soul of Flynn's Inn is the whiskey wall, which holds over 200 different types of whiskey. Classic Irish pub fare and a wide selection of draft beers are also available.
When: Friday, March 17 from 4 p.m.
Start: Flynn's Inn, Wolfstrasse 45, 53111 Bonn, Germany
Finish: The Pub Bonn, Kölnstrasse 47, 53111 Bonn, Germany
Route: Wolfstrasse, Breitestrasse, Friedrichstrasse, Kölnstrasse
Contact: Tel. 0178 85 82 281
Dubliner Irish Pub Bonn
In the city center you can find the Dubliner Irish Pub. Every evening when the pub is open, there is a different special or activity offered. Tuesdays are bar nights, Wednesdays are pub quizzes and karaoke nights, Thursdays are beer pong nights, Fridays are karaoke nights and sometimes feature various live events. On Saturdays, music fans can sing their hearts out at karaoke night. On Sundays and Mondays, the pub is closed. For St. Patrick's Day, there are drink specials and pub classics, as well as live music from Cameron Arndt. There will be karaoke following the concert. Things get underway at 7 p.m., and admission is free.
When: Friday, March 17, 7 to 3 p.m.
Where: Maxstrasse 18-20, 53111 Bonn, Germany
Contact: Tel: 01517 43 94 447, info@dubliner-bonn.de
Killybegs Irish Pub in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
The Killybegs in in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler has reopened after its restoration following flood damage. For St. Patrick's Day, the Irish pub has invited musician Rob Taylor. The extensive food menu includes classic Irish dishes and vegetarian and vegan options. Numerous Irish draft beers and ciders contribute to the Irish vibe.
When: Friday, March 17 from 5 p.m.
Where: 84 Hauptstrasse, 53474 Bad Neuenahr, Germany
Contact: Tel. 02641 20 41 80
The Old Dog's Head in Troisdorf
Music, Irish beer and plenty of giveaways are promised by the Irish pub The Old Dog's Head in Troisdorf. In addition to Guinness, the in-house beer brand called Butcher's Beer and Kilkenny, Sion Kölsch and Krombacher Weizen vom Hahn will also be on offer. “Between the Strings and Me” will provide the most fitting musical entertainment.
When: Friday, March 17 from 5 p.m.
Where: Alte Poststrasse 30, 53840 Troisdorf, Germany
Contact: Tel. 0178 85 82 281
Other Irish pubs in Bonn and the region where you can raise a toast to St. Pat’s Day on Friday:
The Fiddlers in Bonn
The Fiddlers is located in the historic Fronhof in Bonn-Endenich. Irish home cooking and a quaint ambience characterize the Irish pub. If you're in a hurry, you can take your food to go. Every Monday, the pub hosts what it says is Bonn's oldest pub quiz. There are also karaoke nights every first and third Friday of the month.
When: Friday, March 17, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Frongasse 9, 53121 Bonn, Germany
Contact: Tel. 0228 61 41 61
The Quiet Man in Bonn
Also located in Bonn city center is the family-run Irish pub The Quiet Man. The staff speaks German and English, as well as Spanish and other languages - depending on who is serving.
When: Friday, March 17, 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Heerstrasse 121, 53111 Bonn, Germany
Contact: Tel. 0228 98 14 733
James Joyce in Bonn
The James Joyce is one of the most popular Irish pubs in Bonn. Describing itself as rustic, it offers Irish beer and whiskey, a menu that changes regularly, a pool table, live sports broadcasts, and a dart machine.
When: Friday, March 17, 5 to 3 p.m.
Where: Mauspfad 6-10, 53111 Bonn, Germany
Contact: Tel. 0228 18 03 22 09
