Changes in ticket sales for trams Stadtwerke Bonn cuts number of ticket vending machines

Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) is reducing the number of ticket vending machines at light rail stops by more than half. While there have been 78 locations up to now, in the future there will be only 35 locations equipped with ticket vending machines. At those 35 remaining locations, the vending machines will be replaced, according to SWB. Together with Elektrische Bahnen der Stadt Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg-Kreises GmbH (SSB), the municipal utilities have overhauled the machines which are from 2001 and equipped them with modern technology. They have better menu navigation and lettering that can be felt by the visually impaired. The 250-kilogram vending machines are to be replaced at the 35 stops by the end of October.