Changes in ticket sales for trams Stadtwerke Bonn cuts number of ticket vending machines
Bonn · Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) is eliminating more than half of the locations where there are ticket vending machines at tram and all light rail stops. The remaining ticket vending machines are to be modernized.
Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) is reducing the number of ticket vending machines at light rail stops by more than half. While there have been 78 locations up to now, in the future there will be only 35 locations equipped with ticket vending machines. At those 35 remaining locations, the vending machines will be replaced, according to SWB. Together with Elektrische Bahnen der Stadt Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg-Kreises GmbH (SSB), the municipal utilities have overhauled the machines which are from 2001 and equipped them with modern technology. They have better menu navigation and lettering that can be felt by the visually impaired. The 250-kilogram vending machines are to be replaced at the 35 stops by the end of October.
According to SWB spokeswoman Silke Elbern, the reasons for getting rid of some of the vending machines include an increase in sales through other distribution channels and the rising number of passes/subscriptions that are sold. At the same time, the vending machines are costly to maintain and are repeatedly the subject of vandalism.
"We can electronically evaluate how intensively and frequently cash payments are made at the machines. Locations with vending machines that are rarely used according to our data will be eliminated in the future," Elbern added. The reduction in vending machines at the stops is to be offset by expanding the number of mobile stations in the trams.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)