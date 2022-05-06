Office supply stores to close : “Staples” branches in Bonn area sell remaining inventory

In Bonn, there is a "Staples" branch on Bornheimer Strasse.

Hamburg Hamburg-based Office Centre GmbH, which operates the “Staples” office supply stores, filed for insolvency back in February. Despite an intensive search, no buyer was found. Now the inventory is being sold off until there is nothing left, including the stores in Bonn and Sankt Augustin.

The office and stationery stores called "Staples" have started selling off their remaining inventory due to bankruptcy. The stores in Bonn and Sankt Augustin are both affected. "We have started the sell-off. When the store is empty, it's empty," said an employee. The approximately 50 stores in Germany are operated by Office Centre GmbH in Hamburg, which in turn belongs to the Dutch company New Office Centre Beheer B.V.. The German company filed for insolvency in February after suffering heavily from lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. Insolvency administrator Sven-Holger Undritz said that despite an intensive search, no investor capable of continuing the business operations in the long term could be found.

According to earlier information from the insolvency administrator, the company was the largest stationary retailer of office supplies in Germany with around 700 employees. The company also operated an online store. Not affected by the OfficeCentre insolvency is the former Staples wholesale division, which belongs to the French company Lyreco and operates under the name Lyreco Advantage.

"I very much regret that we were unable to attract an investor for the company," Undritz told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. More than 120 potential acquirers had been approached, he said, and negotiations had been held with several interested parties up until last week. "However, the intense scrutiny of OfficeCentre GmbH's business model by the interested parties, combined with the urgently needed investments for a realignment in the market, led to potential investors withdrawing from the process and no offer was made for a long-term continuation of Staples stores."

Undritz and OfficeCentre CEO Oliver Lux stressed that employees had spent three months working with management for a turnaround. Creditors have until June 20 to file claims.

