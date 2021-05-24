Police call-out : Star of David hung on two traffic lights in Bad Godesberg

A Star of David (symbolic image) Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild

Bad Godesberg Police in Bad Godesberg are currently investigating unknown persons who hung a Star of David on each of two traffic light poles in Bad Godesberg during the night from Friday to Saturday.

Unknown persons hung a Star of David on two traffic light poles in Bad Godesberg on Friday/Saturday night according to the main police station, on request by GA.

As a photo posted on Facebook shows, one of the Stars of David was attached to a shoe that unknown persons had hung on the traffic light pole on Bonner Straße. Police had both Stars of David taken down immediately.

As an official at the police headquarters further explained, the CID is already investigating.

Original text: ga