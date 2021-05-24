Unknown persons hung a Star of David on two traffic light poles in Bad Godesberg on Friday/Saturday night according to the main police station, on request by GA.
As a photo posted on Facebook shows, one of the Stars of David was attached to a shoe that unknown persons had hung on the traffic light pole on Bonner Straße. Police had both Stars of David taken down immediately.
As an official at the police headquarters further explained, the CID is already investigating.
Police call-out: Star of David hung on two traffic lights in Bad Godesberg