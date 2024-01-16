Day trip tips Star tours and ice skating: Five tips for outings in the surrounding region

With the end of the Christmas markets, peace and quiet have returned to the Moselle. The hosts may have shut down their entertainment, but the lights aren't completely switched off. For example, there's lots to do and see in Bernkastel-Kues (photo) if you want to get a breath of fresh winter air on the Moselle in January or February. "We are extending the season in our region with these offers, so to speak," says Marketing Manager Steffen Wagner from the Ferienland Bernkastel-Kues organisation. So if you come in winter, you won't be bored.