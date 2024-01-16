Day trip tips Star tours and ice skating: Five tips for outings in the surrounding region
Bonn/Region · Visitors to the Moselle will find the right hiking trails for all seasons; the Sauerland region spoils winter sports enthusiasts; a new ice rink is opening in Essen; and in the Eifel, stars are twinkling.
Day trip to Bernkastel: winter is a great time for a visit
With the end of the Christmas markets, peace and quiet have returned to the Moselle. The hosts may have shut down their entertainment, but the lights aren't completely switched off. For example, there's lots to do and see in Bernkastel-Kues (photo) if you want to get a breath of fresh winter air on the Moselle in January or February. "We are extending the season in our region with these offers, so to speak," says Marketing Manager Steffen Wagner from the Ferienland Bernkastel-Kues organisation. So if you come in winter, you won't be bored.
Most of the hiking trails are suitable for walking in winter. For example, the official "town walk". The family circular route (4.2 km, 1.5 hours walking time) connects the town's sights, including the market square and the photogenic Spitzhäuschen; the path leads through the vineyards with a "moderate ascent" (123 metres in altitude) to Landshut Castle with its magnificent view of the river. You could hardly get more Moselle.
There are other recommended tours of this type: Sun Island Circular Trail (5.8 km), Honigberg Tour (7.2 km) and Himmelreich Hiking Trail (7.5 km). Tip: In nearby Brauneberg, a hiking trail on the opposite bank leads through the famous "Brauneberger Juffer" vineyard (7 km).
Further offers: Guided tours of the old town (all year round, Sun and Sat 2.30 pm); guided tour of Landshut Castle (Sun 11.30 am); visit to the classic car museum Zylinderhaus (Thu-Sun); walk to the Skywalk on the Kueser Plateau; cabaret "Theken-Tratsch - Vom Leben verwöhnt" (spa guest centre, 17.1.); the comedians (Güterhalle 1.3.).
Info: Tel. (06531) 500 190; www.bernkastel.de; www.visitmosel.de; www.zylinderhaus.com
Aha, that's how it works: learning stuff in the Maths Museum
The Hessian university town of Giessen is around 150 kilometres east of Bonn, and you can really learn a thing or two on a day trip. For example, at the Mathematikum. The world's first hands-on maths museum teaches complex topics at 200 experimental stations and focuses on learning through sensory effects, whether in the "Faxenspiegel" (making fun mirror) or building a "Leonardo Bridge". Aha, that's how it works! The special exhibition "secret!" is on at the moment. (until summer 2024). Professor Albrecht Beutelspacher, the founder and director of the museum, will be presenting a replica of the world-famous Enigma encryption machine at some of the lectures (25 January, 22 February and 21 March).
Info: Tel. (0641) 130 910; www.mathematikum.de
Ice skating on two floors in Essen
While most of the ice rinks in the metropolitan area have been in operation for a long time, a new and rather impressive rink will be opening this weekend. The "Essener Wintertraum" (Essen Winter Dream) is a daily event on the central Kennedyplatz in Essen until March; at 4500 square metres, the location claims to offer the largest ice rink in NRW. The ice-skating fun is even spread over two levels - unique in Germany. There are four lanes for curling.
Info: Tel. (0201) 430 904 72; www.essener-wintertraum.de
Small towns, distant stars
You can discover a lot of interesting things in the Eifel even in winter. For example, small towns and distant stars. The small town of Nideggen is perched on a hilltop high above the Rur valley. The historic town centre and the ruins of Nideggen Castle are well worth a visit. The medieval complex stands on red sandstone cliffs, which fall spectacularly vertically on three sides. Interestingly, Nideggen has a bathing beach - in the district of Schmidt on Lake Rursee. Open star tours are organised there on a regular basis. Astronomers explain the night sky. Next dates: 18 and 22 January, both at 6 pm.
Info: Tel. (02427) 80 90; www.nideggen.de; www.erlebnis-region.de/sternenlandschaft
Ski and toboggan fun in the Sauerland winter sports arena
"Winter is back", announces the Wintersport-Arena Sauerland. "If conditions are good, we can expect winter sports activities on at least 40 ski lifts in the region from Willingen via Winterberg and Schmallenberg to Olpe at the weekend," explained a spokesperson in the middle of last week. The lift operators had been making snow since last weekend and the lifts were running very smoothly in the low temperatures. The new chairlift in the Altastenberg ski carousel will also be in operation.
Info: Tel. (02981) 82 06 33; www.wintersport-arena.de
(Original text: Heinz Dietl; Translation: Jean Lennox)