Four entrepreneurs from Bielefeld Start-up runs sex shop with Christian values

Advertising on social media such as Facebook and Instagram is not possible for the Christian erotic shop. "As soon as it's about fun, you're out of there," says Jonathan Peters. However, the Bielefelders have had good experiences with events such as Freakstock, a Christian music festival, and the German Protestant Church Congress in Dortmund, where they were represented with a stand in each case. The need for advice was enormous. "At Freakstock, we held talks for ten hours at a stretch for four days," says Wellington Estevo. The sex toys are often just the opener for a conversation, which then also deals with intimate matters. The founders are aware that they cannot save a marriage or people’s sex-life. Nevertheless, they are happy about the positive feedback, especially about the meanwhile 89-year-old customer who told them on the phone: "Heaven sent you".