Video of the NRW police : State of NRW had to pay 2,675 euros after “Jerusalema Challenge“

Officers from the Märkischen district in NRW dancing to the "Jerusalema Challenge" in a video. Foto: dpa/Polizei Märkischer Kreis

Düsseldorf The NRW Ministry of the Interior had to pay 2,675 euros in royalties to Warner Music. As part of the "Jerusalema Challenge”, the police danced to the pop song and subsequently uploaded the video.

The North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of the Interior paid 2,675 euros in royalties to Warner Music for videos made by the police of the "Jerusalema Challenge”. A ministry representative told the Committee of the Interior of the state parliament that it had clearly been worthwhile: The video of the police in the Märkischer district alone, featuring the forensics team dancing to the pop song, reached almost 10 million people. That is a huge social media success for law enforcement.

The SPD in the state parliament asked about the licensing fees after it became known that Warner Music had charged for royalties. The ministry representative emphasized that the sum was not a "penalty or late fee”. The state has framework agreements for other music, but these do not apply to chart music. This had to be "purchased separately from the rights holder.”

The "Jerusalema Challenge" features rescue workers, doctors, nurses, police officers or office communities dancing to the catchy song by South African artists DJ Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode. The videos, which are posted online are meant to inspire hope during the coronavirus pandemic. Warner Music subsequently entered into royalty negotiations in many cases and had been widely criticized on the internet for doing so.