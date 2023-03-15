Second award for civil courage State of NRW Rescue Medal for Bonn resident

Because on 22 July 2020, he acted remarkably when he saved the life of a then 22-year-old in a bus of line 601. Near Bonn's main railway station, a man had suddenly attacked the victim with a knife. Kames managed to pull the much larger and heavier attacker away from his victim and hold him until the police arrived. Afterwards, Kames and other passers-by administered first aid until the arrival of the ambulance service. The seriously injured victim underwent emergency surgery and survived the attack. "I didn't think twice," Kames said when asked about his actions in November 2021. "It was a matter of seconds."