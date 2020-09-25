Coronavirus in NRW : State plans tougher corona regulations for private parties

NRW State Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) announced tougher rules for private celebrations in an effort to combat the corona pandemic. Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Düsseldorf Dozens of people contracted the coronavirus after attending a wedding celebration in Hamm. NRW State Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann has now announced that the regulations and requirements for private celebrations will be made more stringent.

As a consequence of violations of the corona protection measures at a wedding celebration in Hamm, the regulations will now be tightened state wide. "We will write into the corona protection regulation that private celebrations must be registered two weeks in advance with the public order office", said North Rhine-Westphalia Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) on Thursday on a WDR 2 radio program.

A person in charge of the celebration must also be named and a guest list submitted. "Then the public order office can control such celebrations", said Laumann. The celebration in Hamm had been larger than allowed. Besides that, the list of participants had not been recorded properly, which made tracking difficult. Under those circumstances, the party should not have taken place at all.

In the city of Hamm, the number of new corona infections climbed to the highest level in Germany. Since Wednesday, a total of five persons or only people from two households are allowed to be together in public places in Hamm as a safeguard against the pandemic.

(Orig. text: dpa; Translation: ck)