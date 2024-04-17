Swastika and NS flag State security investigates forbidden symbols in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · Nazi symbols have appeared in two different places in Bad Godesberg. The State Security Service has started an investigation.
Right-wing symbols have appeared in two different places in Bad Godesberg within one day. As the police reported in response to a GA enquiry, unknown persons daubed a Celtic cross and a Nazi symbol on the electricity box next to the Steubenring bus stop on Kennedyallee.
Officers were also called to the noise barrier on Roonstraße, opposite house number 18. Unknown persons had sprayed a swastika and a Nazi flag on it. Both cases were reported to the officers on 14 April.
State security is investigating and the responsible authorities - Stadtwerke Bonn for the bus stop and Deutsche Bahn for the noise barrier - have been informed in order to remove the graffiti, according to a police spokesperson.
Original text: (jab )
Translation: Mareike Graepel