Restaurant on the banks of the Rhine Steffen Henssler's Ahoi Restaurant in Bonn opens on Friday
Bonn · The date for the official opening of Steffen Henssler's “Ahoi” restaurant on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn has been set: it officially opens this Friday. The celebrity chef will not be there for now, but plans to visit soon.
It took a long time and weeks of work on the lower level of the Prizeotel near the Beethovenhalle on the Rhine. But now it’s time to open, Steffen Henssler's new “Ahoi” (“Ahoy”) restaurant opens this Friday at 12 p.m. at Erzbergerufer 15. The TV chef himself will not drop anchor in Bonn for the launch, but is scheduled to visit later in November. His brother, Peter Henssler is the general manager and he will be there for the grand opening.
This is the 13th branch of the “Ahoi” restaurants. A bad omen? "We are now bridging the gap from the Elbe directly to the banks of the Rhine, bringing with us not only an urban harbor flair but also delicious food," says Steffen Henssler. And for him, this clearly means that "13 is a lucky number for us.”
The "Ahoi" in Bonn has 185 seats and fills 770 square meters. An outdoor terrace will be added in 2024. Just like at the “Ahoi” restaurant in Cologne-Ossendorf, the Hanseatic style is evident: Visitor seating is maritime style with seagulls, lighthouses, anchors and a whale - one of the “Ahoi” trademarks.
The menu includes fish 'n' chips in different variations, curry sausage, burgers, sushi bowls, and “hamburger Pannfisch”. Many dishes have an Asian twist, such as the tuna sashimi or the chicken bowl with teriyaki sauce, spicy sesame seeds, chili cream and rice. There are also special meals for children.
The Hensslers also promise something unique: new "happi" sushi dishes will also be offered in Bonn. As of now, these can be ordered at five locations. Starting on Friday, there will be a winter menu based on the TV chef's book "Hundert Klassiker” (“A Hundred Classics”). The menu will include beef roulade, Königsberger Klopse and Labskaus.
Many TV shows
Steffen Henssler was born on September 27, 1972. He has run the restaurant "Henssler Henssler" in Hamburg since 2001 together with his father, as well as a second Hamburg restaurant called "ONO by Steffen Henssler" since 2009. In 2015, the cooking school "Hensslers Küche" opened at the port of Hamburg. This was followed in February 2017 by two more restaurants in Hamburg,"Ahoi by Steffen Henssler" and in 2018 "GO by Steffen Henssler". The celebrity chef is and was on television on "Küchenschlacht," "Topfgeldjäger" (2010-2014) and "Der Restauranttester" (2014). VOX has been running "Grill den Henssler" since 2013.
Peter Henssler began his career at "Henssler Henssler" after training as an advertising salesman. There - after gaining initial experience as a sushi chef - he took over the post of restaurant manager. Together with his brother, he designed the "Ahoi Steffen Henssler" concept.
Right now, the new restaurant is already serving a few test customers. "But there are always interruptions due to remaining work being completed by craftsmen, along with photo shoots and inspections," explains Anna Winkler, marketing director of Ahoi Franchise GmbH. She says that the star chef will come to Bonn for a book signing around the end of November. "However, the exact details have not yet been finalized," says Winkler.
(Original text: Richard Bongartz, Mitja Nikolaus / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)