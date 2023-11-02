Restaurant on the banks of the Rhine Steffen Henssler's Ahoi Restaurant in Bonn opens on Friday

Steffen Henssler was born on September 27, 1972. He has run the restaurant "Henssler Henssler" in Hamburg since 2001 together with his father, as well as a second Hamburg restaurant called "ONO by Steffen Henssler" since 2009. In 2015, the cooking school "Hensslers Küche" opened at the port of Hamburg. This was followed in February 2017 by two more restaurants in Hamburg,"Ahoi by Steffen Henssler" and in 2018 "GO by Steffen Henssler". The celebrity chef is and was on television on "Küchenschlacht," "Topfgeldjäger" (2010-2014) and "Der Restauranttester" (2014). VOX has been running "Grill den Henssler" since 2013.