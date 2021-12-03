Restaurant Guide : Stellwerk Meckenheim offers American cuisine
Meckenheim The General-Anzeiger highlights a series of restaurants, cafés, pubs and wine bars on a regular basis. This week, the spotlight is on Stellwerk Meckenheim, which offers up burgers and ribs and other American cuisine.
Stellwerk Meckenheim
American restaurant and bar in the old Meckenheim train station.
Owners: Jens and Katharina Pfannkuch have owned and operated the eating establishment since November of 2019
Facilities: Three areas: Winter garden with light brown leather chairs and dark gray upholstered armchairs (80 seats), brasserie with dark green seat cushions and nostalgic lamps (40 seats), and the bar area
Outdoor service: Outdoor terrace with seating for 100, mostly in a covered area
Food: Hamburger (200 grams) made from US prime beef 11.90 euros, spare ribs (700 grams) from the smoker with steakhouse fries and barbecue sauce 17.90 euros, Stellwerk chocolate brownie with raspberry sauce and passion fruit sorbet 7.50 euros
Beverages: Gaffel Kölsch, Bitburger Pils and Bitburger Kellerbier (0.3l) 2.80 euros each, Drachenländer (0.3l) and Erdinger light Hefeweizen (0.5l) 3.90 euros each. Stellwerk Blueberry Hugo 5.50 euros and ten open wines (0.2l) starting at five euros.
Special offers: Mon-Sat (8:30-11:30) breakfast buffet for 9.50 euros
Clientele: Lovers of steaks, burgers and barbecue
What they say: "Stellwerk Meckenheim is a meeting place for young and old - morning, noon and night," says host Jens Pfannkuch.
Opening hours: Mon-Sat 8:30am - midnight, Sun 10 am- 11pm. Open every day.
Address: Bahnhofstr. 32, 53340 Meckenheim, www.stellwerk-meckenheim.de
Phone: (0 22 25) 70 99 545
(Orig. text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)