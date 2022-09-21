Questions and answers : Stiko advise re Corona vaccinations

Living with the virus: Put into practice here in the crowds at Oktoberfest. Foto: AP/Michael Probst

Düsseldorf News about the Corona vaccination: The Stiko now recommends the vaccines adapted to the Omikron variant. Experts classify the statements of the vaccination commission.

Just in time for the start of the new vaccination campaign, the Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) recommends a booster vaccination preferably with the vaccines adapted to the Omikron variants BA.1 and BA.4/BA.5. However, according to the decision published on Tuesday, it continues to advise only certain groups, such as the over-60s, to receive a fourth vaccination. "We now have three adapted vaccines that allow us to broaden the immune response," said Stiko member Christian Bogdan in an interview with the Science Media Center. Existing vaccines could also continue to be used, which protected very well against severe courses and death.

■ Who are the new vaccines for? The EU Commission approved Biontech's BA.4/5 vaccine a week ago. It is recommended for people aged twelve years and older as a booster, according to the EU medicines agency Ema. The BA.1 vaccines from Biontech and Moderna had already received approval shortly before. They, too, should be able to be administered from the age of twelve.

■ What now applies to people aged 60 and over? The Stiko recommends that this age group be boosted twice. Those who now have a second booster should do so with one of the adapted vaccines. A second booster is also recommended for people with pre-existing conditions and frequent contacts.

■ What if older people have already been boostered twice, i.e. vaccinated four times? "Those who have been vaccinated four times or vaccinated three times and recovered once are considered to be fully protected," said Christian Bogdan, immunologist at the University Hospital Erlangen. But there are exceptions: Patients with immunodeficiency or very old people whose immune system has aged accordingly can talk to their doctor about a fifth vaccination. An infection is to be evaluated like a vaccination.

■ What applies to people under 60 years of age? For people between 18 and 60 years of age, the Stiko recommends three vaccinations, i.e. only one booster. "If you have been vaccinated three times in this age group, you don't actually need a fourth vaccination," says Christiane Falk, head of the Institute for Transplantation Immunology in Hanover and president of the German Society for Immunology. "However, if one wants a fourth vaccination, this is possible after consultation with the doctor."

■ What applies to children between five and eleven years of age? The Stiko recommends basic immunisation here. This is usually one vaccination; for children with contact to vulnerable groups (grandparents, sick people) or with their own previous illnesses, it is two vaccinations. Those who have an increased risk of severe covid progression due to an underlying disease should also receive one booster, i.e. a total of three vaccinations. There is no approved vaccine in Germany for children under five years of age.

■ What applies to children between the ages of twelve and 17? They should already be vaccinated according to earlier Stiko recommendations (two vaccinations) and have one booster (third vaccination).

■ What applies to pregnant women? Pregnant women of any age from the second trimester onwards should also be vaccinated a total of three times (basic immunisation and one booster).

■ Should adults now get vaccinated every three months? Just don't, say the experts, even if the political debate has temporarily fuelled this idea. "Every three months, please don't," says Christiane Falk. "The point is not to prevent an infection, but to avoid severe courses.“

■ Which vaccine is better - the one against BA.1 or the one against BA.4/5? You can use both, Bogdan says. It's a question of availability, he says. In any case, the mutations only have an effect on one half of the spike protein, which gives the coronavirus its spiky appearance. All vaccines can target the other half. The important thing is that everyone is fully immunised, Bogdan says.

■ When are the adapted vaccines in the practices? The vaccines adapted to the Omikron variant BA.1 are already being delivered. The BA.4/5 vaccine could be ordered until 20 September "and will be in the practices by Monday at the latest", says Thomas Preis, head of the North Rhine Pharmacists' Association.

■ How safe are the new vaccines? For BA.1-matched vaccines there is one clinical trial, for BA.5-matched vaccines only one study in mice. The Stiko would prefer to decide on the basis of broader data, but that doesn't exist. Jörg Meerpohl, professor at the University Hospital of Freiburg and Stiko member, thinks this is justifiable: billions of people worldwide have been vaccinated with mRNA vaccines, there is a registration study on the BA.1 vaccine and one can draw analogous conclusions. The annually adjusted flu vaccinations would also not be tested again and again in a new clinical trial.

■ What about Long Covid? In principle, an infection with the Omikron variant seems to lead to Long Covid relatively rarely, says Falk. Because of the high number of infections, there are nevertheless many cases, he says. "We must not leave these people alone, even if the clinical picture is not clearly defined.“

■ Will Corona disappear? No, even though US President Biden has now declared the pandemic over. "Corona will not disappear, it will not be possible to eliminate the virus from Germany," says Christiane Falk. This is because the coronavirus has animal reservoirs from which it can come again and again. "We will have to live with the virus," Bogdan also says. Nevertheless, the pandemic will be over at some point if there are no new escape variants that completely elude the defence.

