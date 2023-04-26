Protection against Corona Stiko changes recommendations for Covid-19 vaccination
Berlin · According to the Standing Commission on Vaccination, there are rarely severe courses of disease - and is therefore changing its vaccination recommendation for children and adolescents with regard to the Corona vaccination. There are also adjustments for adults.
For healthy children and adolescents in Germany, the Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko) no longer wants to recommend Corona vaccination in view of the weakened pandemic situation. This was announced by Stiko member Martin Terhardt in a video link to a draft resolution of the expert panel.
The draft was to be submitted to the federal states and experts for comment on Tuesday. Changes may still be made before the final Stiko recommendation is issued. In a statement, the committee justifies the step with the "rarity of severe courses" in minors without previous illness and emphasises that it has no safety concerns.
For healthy five- to eleven-year-olds, the current Stiko recommendation provides for one Corona vaccine dose, for twelve- to 17-year-olds a basic immunisation plus a booster.
Annual booster vaccinations for the elderly and the sick
For people over 60, residents of care facilities and people with certain pre-existing conditions over the age of six months, the future recommendation provides for annual booster vaccinations. The preferred time is autumn, as is known from the flu vaccination. This is to prevent severe courses of the disease. This booster recommendation also applies to people who work in medicine and care and thus have an increased risk of infection.
According to Terhardt, no further booster vaccinations are initially planned for healthy adults up to 59 years of age. People in this group should have built up a basic immunity: through at least two vaccinations plus booster or infection.
With the planned innovations, the Stiko is including the Covid 19 vaccination in its general vaccination recommendations 2023. This is to take into account the development of basic immunity in the population and the virus characteristics. Previously, the committee had issued separate Covid 19 vaccination recommendations in the pandemic, which were repeatedly adjusted - more than 20 times so far.
(Original text: ga, dpa / Translation: Mareike Graepel)