Impromptu sculpture garden Stone sculptures on the Rhine: What’s it all about?

But who is the artist? His name is apparently Sven and he has a dog. And he has a lot of fun stacking stones. Or at least he inspires others as well: A few other people out walking also decided to make stone sculptures. And for children it's a great thing anyway. Even though some of them do it the other way around and dismantle the little stone towers starting from the top - until their parents say something. Some, however, view the garden of stones critically. They say it has already been noticed in other countries that the trend toward sculpture gardens is harming the smallest creatures on the pebble beaches.