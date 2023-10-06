Impromptu sculpture garden Stone sculptures on the Rhine: What’s it all about?
Rüngsdorf · A person with lots of artistic talent has built a sort of sculpture garden at the Rhine. People out walking are fascinated by it, it’s become a bit of an attraction.
Someone must have had some time on their hands and patience as well: 38 stone sculptures, some around 1.30 meters high, sit on the banks of the Rhine below the Rheinhotel Dreesen. "A creative person has artfully piled up basalt rocks and other stones to form imaginative figures, which are now visible at low tide - the individual stones are connected only by gravity - creating a sculpture park," says GA reader Mati Aus enthusiastically.
But who is the artist? His name is apparently Sven and he has a dog. And he has a lot of fun stacking stones. Or at least he inspires others as well: A few other people out walking also decided to make stone sculptures. And for children it's a great thing anyway. Even though some of them do it the other way around and dismantle the little stone towers starting from the top - until their parents say something. Some, however, view the garden of stones critically. They say it has already been noticed in other countries that the trend toward sculpture gardens is harming the smallest creatures on the pebble beaches.
(Original text: Richard Bongartz / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)