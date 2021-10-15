Covid regulation : Stores in Hessen will now have the option to only allow the vaccinated or recovered

The state of Hessen, where Frankfurt is located, will now have the option of only letting in customers who have been vaccinated or are recovered. Foto: dpa/Daniel Reinhardt

Hessen From now on, stores in Hesse have the option of only letting in customers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from it. Is this option also coming soon to North Rhine-Westphalia?

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

A model for NRW? From now on, stores in the state of Hesse will have the option of only letting in customers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from it. A further option is to continue to allow access to those who have tested negative as well. The cabinet of State Premier Volker Bouffier (CDU) has opened up the option of the 2G model (vaccinated or recovered) to supermarkets and other retailers as part of the new Covid regulations.

The whole thing became an issue due to a complaint filed by a woman who sells barbecue supplies and no longer wanted to let tested persons into her store. She was not allowed to do so under the state's Corona Ordinance, which has been in effect since mid-September - in contrast to the rules for cinemas, theaters, restaurants and hotels. The Hessian Administrative Court saw no reason for the unequal treatment, overturned the rule, and the state government had to review it (Ref.: 5 L 2709/21.F).

2G model for stores - also conceivable in NRW?

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Does this mean the 2G option will now come to North Rhine-Westphalia? Businesses have not commented on the topic. And the State Ministry of Health says: "An introduction of a 2G option is currently not planned for the retail trade or for other areas. However, restaurateurs, for example, can decide for themselves whether or not they choose to admit only vaccinated or recovered persons," a spokesperson for the ministry explained in response to a question from our editorial team. In NRW, the 3G regulation (vaccinated, recovered or tested) currently applies for “various offerings/services” and is valid until October 29.

"Above all, it is important that such regulations do not become a legal obligation for retailers," says Stefan Genth, CEO of the industry association HDE. His fear: "That would lead to queues at the doors of many stores, which should be avoided if only to combat the pandemic." Shopping for all and successful pandemic control are perfectly compatible - as demonstrated by the retailers' hygiene concepts right from the start of the pandemic, says Genth.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Majority of retailers in Hesse do not want to use 2G model

According to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, a survey shows that the 2G model is not considered an option by four out of five retailers in Hesse. Only businesses that require intensive customer contact - such as bridal fashion shops and photo specialty stores or opticians - can conceive of implementing the 2G rule in their stores. The quick survey was taken on Friday by the Hesse Trade Association.

The survey taken by the trade association largely coincides with the assessment of the state government. State Premier Volker Bouffier (CDU) had already said at the start of the new regulation that he assumed stores providing everyday items to customers would not implement the 2G rule.