Extra Christmas shopping day in Bonn : Stores will be open on the fourth Sunday of Advent

It can get full in Bonn city center in the lead up to Christmas. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn Good news for retailers and Bonn residents: Shortly before the holidays, there will be an extra day to go Christmas shopping in Bonn city center. On the fourth Sunday of Advent, stores in the city center will be permitted to open.

Bonn residents will have the opportunity to go Christmas shopping on Sunday, December 19, from 1 to 7 pm. As the city announced, the City Marketing association made a formal request for the open Sunday.

With the Bonn Christmas market in place, the retailers in the city center will be permitted to open for business on the fourth Sunday of Advent. This will give shoppers an extra day on the weekend to pick up some Christmas gifts.

The decision to allow the extra shopping day was made by the Bonn City Council yesterday. It applies to stores in the city center between Thomas-Mann-Strasse and Belderberg as well as on Oxfordstrasse and Kurfürstlichem Schloss.