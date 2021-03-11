Weather in Bonn and the region : Storm expected over the next few days

It will be stormy in Bonn and the region during the middle of the week. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa/Bernd Thissen

Bonn/Region In Bonn and the region, the next few days will be uncomfortable. The German Weather Service predicts rain, thunderstorms and storms with strong gusts. There is already a weather warning for the district of Ahrweiler.

It will be stormy in the next few days. The German Weather Service (DWD) forecasts wind gusts of up to 60 km/h for NRW on Thursday, followed by gale-force winds of up to 110 km/h with thunderstorms in the afternoon. On the Beaufort scale, which is used to classify wind force from zero to twelve, these forecasts range from seven to eleven.

According to wetter.com, it will be up to 14 degrees with light clouds in Bonn and the region. According to the current status, wind gusts there are expected to reach speeds of up to 70 km/h. The probability of rain is 90 percent. For the district of Ahrweiler, the German Weather Service has already issued an official warning for squalls until Thursday.

On Friday it will remain grey and wet with up to 11 degrees. However, the storm is expected to weaken somewhat with gusts up to 50 km/h.

The weekend will also be wet with a 90 per cent chance of rain.

(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)