What parents should know Strangers said to have approached schoolchildren in Wachtberg

If a child tells their parents about an incident in which they were approached or even harassed by a stranger, the Bonn police generally advise parents to remain calm. Parents should let their child know that they are now safe with their parents. Praise is also appropriate if the child has confided about the incident. The police also advise parents to believe the child and listen carefully to their account, "without probing or reproaching them". Parents should call police immediately by dialing 110. Safety experts also recommend the following to keep children safe: Parents should not write their child's name visibly on the outside of their child's clothing or school bag. They should also encourage their children to be on time.