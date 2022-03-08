Current Corona situation : Streeck warns against jumping to conclusions after carnival

Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck warns against jumping to conclusions from the high Corona infection rates in Cologne. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn/Region Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck warns against jumping to conclusions from the high Corona infection rates in Cologne in the days after carnival. The incidence of Corona in Bonn rose significantly over the weekend. Here are some current developments concerning the pandemic as well as case numbers.

Bonn incidence rises significantly over the weekend

The incidence of corona in Bonn rose significantly over the weekend. After the value was 1080.5 last Friday, thus rising above the limit of 1000 again, the incidence is 1397.9 on Monday, according to the city of Bonn. 4,621 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the past seven days. The number of those currently infected is 5,989. One more person has died in connection with the virus, according to the city, bringing the total number of Corona deaths to 348.

The incidence of Corona also rose sharply in the Rhein-Sieg district over the weekend. According to the North Rhine-Westphalia State Centre for Health, the incidence on Friday was 874.6, but on Monday the figure was 1003.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week.

More Corona cases among teachers again

The number of confirmed Corona cases among teachers in North Rhine-Westphalia has risen again after a declining trend. According to the latest survey with a good 4,800 participating schools on the cut-off date of 2 March, 4,460 Corona cases were reported among teachers after 3,868 in the previous week, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education on Monday. Another 1,243 teachers were also in quarantine on 2 March - 31 more than the week before. There were still no school closures due to the pandemic.

In contrast, the number of confirmed Corona cases among schoolchildren had continued to decline by the deadline: There were a total of 35,921 confirmed infections with the virus, according to the survey, down from 46,833 the week before. This represents 1.83 percent of the student body (previous week: 2.39 percent). The infections had been detected during both in-school and out-of-school tests. In addition, 21,295 pupils or 1.1 percent (previous week: 1.5 percent) were in an officially ordered quarantine.

Streeck warns against jumping to conclusions from Cologne Corona figures

Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck warns against drawing hasty conclusions from the high Corona infection rates in Cologne in the days after carnival. "There is of course the possibility that this is related to carnival. But one should always be careful: correlation does not automatically mean causality," Streeck told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In the Netherlands, he said, there was a similar increase in the number of infections. Cologne also showed a high proportion of the Omikron sub-variant BA.2 at a very early stage. It is said to be even more easily transmissible.

"We have to be careful with such interpretations and should not speculate too much," said Streeck. The most likely way to find out about a connection in the current situation would be through a survey. "The scientifically cleanest way would of course have been a study in which one group celebrates carnival and another does not," he said.

In Cologne, a sharp rise in the incidence of Corona had been recorded in the past few days - about a week after carnival had been celebrated on a larger scale. Many observers see a connection.

Corona incidence higher than ever before in Rhineland-Palatinate

The Corona pandemic has never spread as fast in Rhineland-Palatinate as it has now. On Monday, the state investigation office determined 1199.3 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. This seven-day incidence was still 1131.2 on Sunday. The previous peak of 1144.8 for this indicator of infection dynamics on 10 February has now been clearly surpassed. Health offices recorded 9,408 confirmed cases within 24 hours on Monday (as of 2.10 p.m. It is important to look at the hospitalisation incidence here, which fell to 6.31 on Monday from 6.55 the previous day. This value indicates the hospital admissions of Covid patients within one week per 100 000 inhabitants. In addition, 11 more deaths of Covid 19 patients were counted, bringing the total to 5,060.

