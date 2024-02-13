Bonn city administration Structural problems under the Stadthaus worse than previously thought
Bonn · The condition of the corrosion-ridden pillars on the car park decks is rapidly deteriorating. And experts say many other safety issues in Bonn's Stadthaus have been in need of attention for many years.
The structural problems under the Stadthaus are greater than previously known. Rust in the supporting pillars of the car park decks is getting worse faster than the experts had initially expected. And the number of pillars affected is growing. These are the findings in a report by Das Bauprojekt GmbH (DBP), which has summarised several expert reports on behalf of the city council. The report recommends that all employees move out by 2027 at the latest (see "Expert report").
Chlorides eat away at the steel in the concrete
Many of the pillars on the two car park decks beneath the building complex on Berliner Platz have been damaged because they have for decades been exposed to water containing dissolved de-icing salt that was brought in by cars.
If components are not properly sealed, the chlorides penetrate the reinforced concrete and erode the steel reinforcement inside. This reduces the load-bearing capacity. The tricky thing is that the damage to the steel cannot be recognised from the outside. Visible cracks only occur where the concrete has been carbonated (chemical reaction between moisture and carbon dioxide).
In a 2021 expert report, HIG Ingenieursgesellschaft identified 188 pillars that were affected. The municipality has since had 44 of these provisionally supported with steel structures, at a cost of around two million euros. According to the experts three years ago, the pillars on which the Stadthaus rests would need to be completely renovated by 2027 at the latest.
But the pressure is mounting. "As early as 2022, there was already a considerable and urgent need for refurbishing more pillars than are provisionally secured today," writes graduate engineer Olga Keil from DBP in her report. She continues: "The prescribed annual monitoring since 2022 (...) has so far shown that some of the damage has progressed further than predicted." The number of affected columns has now risen by 13 to 201.
Based on the results of the ongoing monitoring, the expert assessment was intensified further in December 2023. "The intensity of damage has increased, particularly in the columns already identified as being in need of renovation," the report states. It is not only the pillars and column bases that need to be fixed, but also adjacent components such as the asphalt with superstructure, seals, expansion joints and ceilings.
According to the report, the load-bearing capacity of the columns is only officially certified until the end of 2025. If regular refurbishment has not begun by then, the experts urgently recommend that 41 additional, particularly badly damaged column bases be reinforced. The car park decks will continue to be subject to annual monitoring. Depending on the results, the municipality would have to bring forward the refurbishment or react even more comprehensively with temporary supports.
Similar risks could exist for the pedestrian bridge leading from the Stadthaus towards the city centre. No investigations have yet been carried out there. However, "the expert reports refer to the transferability of the findings on the car park decks (same environmental and weather influences)", as can be read in the DBP report. "A conclusive statement on the condition is left open in the reports, a meaningful inventory and damage assessment is to be carried out if necessary."
According to the experts, there are plenty of safety risks in the Stadthaus. Back in 2022, Bonn Municipal Building Management (SGB) itself reported problems including serious fire safety deficiencies. Fire dampers containing asbestos, which are designed to prevent the spread of smoke, needed to be replaced. This has already been done for 480 dampers and the SGB still has a further 308 to go. According to the report, these are to be replaced from this summer. "This replacement is time-consuming and costly. In addition, in some cases it will result in considerable restrictions for operations."
The Stadthaus, which was commissioned in 1978, does not fulfil many of today's safety standards and can probably only continue to be used because the municipality benefits from grandfathering. There is neither a sprinkler system in the parking decks nor a fire alarm system that covers all parts of the building complex. The existing fire alarm system is technically up to date, says a DBP report, but the pipework is inadequate. And: "According to the most recent test report from 2021, the fire alarm system does not comply with the current NRW special building regulations in many respects." With regard to the building's escape routes, the experts write that the situation is "largely adequate".
Stadthaus not earthquake-proof
The Stadthaus also does not meet the more stringent safety requirements that apply to buildings over 60 metres high. Tower A, with its 17 upper storeys, is several metres above this limit. The experts advise the city council to look for solutions with its own building inspectorate and the fire brigade. If necessary, some of the top floors would have to be demolished or closed off.
The old building from the 1970s is also not earthquake-proof, although Bonn is in earthquake zone 1. To comply with current standards, the two smaller towers D and E as well as the supports of the flat roofs would have to be structurally improved. According to the report, the last earthquake in Bonn was on 13 April 1992.
(Original text: Andreas Baumann; Translation: Jean Lennox)