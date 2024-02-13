Bonn city administration Structural problems under the Stadthaus worse than previously thought

Expertise

Based on several expert reports, the engineering firm Das Bauprojekt (DBP) believes that the Stadthaus can in principle be renovated. The high-rise complex would have to be gutted down to the shell and then rebuilt and equipped with new building technology. The consultants recommend that the 1,500 city employees move out by 2027 at the latest - the year in which the renovation of the car park deck columns must begin. It is still completely unclear where the city can then accommodate its staff.

DBP is emphasising the rising maintenance and repair costs for the outdated technology in the Stadthaus (including ventilation, air conditioning, heating and electrics), which could fail at any time. Mayor Katja Dörner wants the city council to approve the move-out year in March. A final decision on whether the Stadthaus should be completely renovated or replaced by a new building has been announced for the end of the year.