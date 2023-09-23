Following an attack on a twelve-year-old Students from school in Bonn-Hardtberg talk about fear and violence
Brüser Berg · A few weeks ago, two students from a secondary school in Hardtberg attacked a twelve-year-old girl, kicking her as she lay on the ground. It seems this was not an isolated incident. Students from that school told the GA about what other violence they have witnessed.
The victim now attends another school. According to information obtained by the GA, she is doing well there. But what happened to her at her old school is something she will probably not forget anytime soon. The twelve-year-old attended the Realschule Hardtberg, which together with the August-Macke-Schule forms the “Schulzentrum Hardtberg”. Two girls from the school, aged twelve and 13, beat her up and kicked her when she was lying on the ground. Other students filmed the incident with their cell phones.
What has transpired at the schools since the incident took place a few weeks ago? Björn Petry, head of the Realschule, says on the phone, "We're working through it internally at school." He does not want to say anything more specific, the same when it came to an earlier inquiry from the GA. In the past few days, there was an e-mail sent out to the teaching staff on how to deal with the matter, he adds. The interim head of the secondary school, Petra Hoffmann-Barkow, could not be reached by telephone by the GA. The school has so far refused to make any official statement.
And how do the students view the situation? It is a Thursday morning, shortly after 11 a.m. Away from the school grounds, two students from the secondary school are sitting on a bench smoking. They have heard about the incident with the twelve-year-old. She must have deserved the beating, says one of them. That settles it then. Why report about it in the newspaper? They do not want to say anything more to the press.
Shortly afterwards, Hamza and another classmate pass by the school complex. They attend the secondary school. "There are often fights," says the 16-year-old. He is worried about becoming a victim himself, also because he once witnessed another boy getting his nose broken. He himself has been involved in several conflicts, but nothing happened because someone always intervened. Regarding the attack on the twelve-year-old, he says: "That's awful, inhuman.”
Beaten up in the school lavatory
Anna, a ninth-grader, is standing in one of the parking lots at the “Schulzentrum”, waiting. She, too, has heard about the altercation. This kind of thing happens from time to time, Anna says. She recounts a case in which two students beat up another girl in the school lavatory. "We haven't talked about the Borsigallee (street where the attack occurred) incident in class yet," she says.
A few minutes later, Ahmad and two of his buddies walk across the parking lot. They are all in the ninth grade at the Realschule. On this day, Ahmad’s class has been talking with the teacher about the attack on Borsigallee. From his backpack, he pulls out the GA article about the incident. "We read that," Ahmad says. "And talked about how to conduct ourselves." Ahmad's buddy's class hasn't addressed the incident yet.
More ninth graders come. Once again, it's about the video that many here have seen. It shows a girl lying on the ground. Someone squats down in front of her, screams at her, pulls her hair. A second person stands by, then kicks the victim lying on the ground several times with full force against her upper body. Boys and girls surround the group, watching, cheering, laughing, filming. Finally, a classmate helps the victim up and puts her arm around her protectively. The girl who did the kicking follows the two, continues to attack the victim, pulls her hair, kicks her body with full force and punches her in the head.
The unanimous opinion in the group: Awful. "You have to imagine: They're kicking her in the head," says one. The boys also find it unbelievable that many cheered on the attackers, that no one intervened.
Mother doesn’t want daughter to make her way to school alone
The boys have just left, when a group of four ninth-grade girls from the Realschule come along. There is often violence, they say. Some of them have also seen the video. Are they afraid of getting beaten up too? Not really. "But my mother is afraid," Nadira says. "She wanted my father to take me to school." But she finds it unnecessary.
A few minutes after the students leave, three boys come from the grounds of the main school. They are in the tenth grade. One of them says that the incident was not a topic of discussion in his class. Niam's class, on the other hand, discussed it with the teachers. It was about not taking revenge after such incidents so that there is no spiral of violence, he says. He also thinks, "People should intervene instead of making videos.”
The three also report that every few months there are fights in the schoolyard. Then large groups form, maybe 40 people, cheering or filming. "The teachers have to fight their way through the crowd. And then break it up," says Niam.
While the GA waits outside the school to talk to the students, two female teachers from the Hauptschule make their way to the street in front of the building to have a cigarette break. They ask that we stop with the research.
It is around 12:30 p.m. when Tobi and Jamal come out of the school. They, too, report seeing fights where many stand by cheering. "They think it's cool," says Jamal. There are also classmates looking for trouble, he says. "They bump into you and then say watch out," Tobi says. The two have not heard about the attack on the 12-year-old until now. When they find out what happened, Tobi says, "I just don't understand it.”
The names of all students have been changed in this text. In order to protect their identity and ensure that they do not get into trouble with teachers or school administration.
(Orig. text: Dennis Scherer / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)