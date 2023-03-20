Transport of the U17 Submarine to pass through Bonn on the Rhine

"This is going to be a very challenging operation," says Hermann Layher, President of the Technik Museen Sinsheim and Speyer. After all, the U17 project is the first large-scale transport in over ten years. Some in the Rhine region can certainly still remember the transports of the space shuttle "Buran" in 2008 and the Boeing 747 in 2002, both of which were also shipped across the Rhine to Speyer. "All the teams in charge of the transport are motivated to the hilt," says Layher. He himself will be on board for the transport of the submarine in May.