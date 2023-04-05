Preparations in Kiel Submarine will make an unusual journey down the Rhine
Kiel · Preparations are underway in Kiel for the transport of a German submarine down the Rhine to the city of Speyer and then ultimately to a museum in Sinsheim. People will be able to see the submarine on the Rhine as it passes through Bonn on its way down the river.
A submarine decommissioned by the German Navy in 2010 is being prepared for an unusual voyage: “U17” was towed from the naval arsenal in Kiel on Tuesday morning to the ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems shipyard, where it will be demilitarized over the next few weeks.
From April 28, it will then be taken to the Technik Museum Speyer (Museum of Technology in Speyer), located in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. Further work will be carried out in the shipyard there before the 48-meter-long submarine is taken to its final destination, the Technik Museum Sinsheim (Museum of Technology in Sinsheim) in the state of Baden-Württemberg.
For the crossing of the Kiel Canal, the North Sea and the Rhine, a pontoon suitable for the high seas and rivers will be needed. "This will be a transport at the limit of what is feasible," the president of the Technik Museen Sinsheim Speyer, Hermann Layher, explained when the project was announced.
The Museums of Technology in Sinsheim and Speyer report that together they display more than 6,000 exhibits from all areas of the history of technology. They cover around 200,000 square meters.
(Orig. text: dpa; Translation: ck)