Incident at Cologne/Bonn Airport Suitcase containing gold granulate worth one million euros stolen
Köln/Bonn · Cologne/Bonn - 20 kilograms of gold granules worth more than one million euros have been stolen from a haulage company at Cologne/Bonn Airport. The police are searching for a suspect and are looking for witnesses.
An employee of a cargo handling company is alleged to have stolen gold granules worth around one million euros at Cologne/Bonn Airport. According to police reports, the incident allegedly took place on 29 January. The 35-year-old man is said to have stolen the gold granulate from a suitcase stored at the airport.
Investigators were able to identify the 35-year-old suspect from video footage, but when officers subsequently searched his flat, they were unable to find anything.
The police are now using photos to look for the 35-year-old's accomplice. He is said to have requested the handover of the suitcase three days earlier, on 26 January.
But as he did not have the necessary papers with him, the employees of the haulage company did not hand it over to him. He then allegedly drove off in a dark blue Ford Fiesta.
The police are asking witnesses to contact them on 0221/2290 or by e-mail at poststelle.koeln@polizei.nrw.de.
(ga)