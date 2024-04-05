Theater, baseball, day trips Summer holiday programs for children in Bonn

Here, kids have a chance to be sporty or get creative. "Our programs take place in the school, on the campus and around it," says Rene Glinkowski, BISSV Club Coordinator at Bonn International School, "The immediate proximity to the Rheinaue is really nice for us!" The school offers a vacation program for children starting at age four, lasting up to three weeks. Registration is on a weekly basis and the price includes a hot lunch. The children can choose between three different meals every day. "The activities are not run by professional coaches or trainers, but by alumni of the school," says Glinkowski, "They know best what the children like to do, as they used to be here themselves." Registration is expected to run until the end of May. English is not a prerequisite.