Theater, baseball, day trips Summer holiday programs for children in Bonn
Bonn · Vacation time is coming- the best time of the year! But even though children look forward to it, it can be stressful for parents. Who’s going to look after the kids? Schools, clubs and civic organizations are aware of the need and offer special vacation-time activities.
Summertime is vacation time. But not all parents can afford six weeks of childcare, or take time off of work. Even friends or grandma and grandpa don't always live nearby and have time. So you have to plan, plan, plan. If you want to start now, you can find some of the first summer activity offers on the websites of clubs and schools. We introduce them in our article.
Bonn International School Summer Camp
Here, kids have a chance to be sporty or get creative. "Our programs take place in the school, on the campus and around it," says Rene Glinkowski, BISSV Club Coordinator at Bonn International School, "The immediate proximity to the Rheinaue is really nice for us!" The school offers a vacation program for children starting at age four, lasting up to three weeks. Registration is on a weekly basis and the price includes a hot lunch. The children can choose between three different meals every day. "The activities are not run by professional coaches or trainers, but by alumni of the school," says Glinkowski, "They know best what the children like to do, as they used to be here themselves." Registration is expected to run until the end of May. English is not a prerequisite.
- Where: Bonn International School, Martin-Luther-King-Strasse 14, 53175 Bonn
- When: Monday, July 1, 2024 - Friday, July 19, 2024, daily from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm
- Costs: 310 euros per week, 280 euros for members of Bonn International School
- Registration: here
Bonn Capitals Summer Baseball Camp
Summer is baseball season. While the Bonn Capitals continue to give their all in the Bundesliga, the next generation of pitchers and batters are being trained at the Capitals summer camp. In small groups, children and youth aged seven to 15 learn the basics of the game with the principle of "learning by doing".
- Where: Baseball facility in the southern Rheinaue, Martin-Luther-King-Strasse 36, 53175 Bonn
- When: Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12 or Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9
- Cost: 180 euros (including daily lunch and drink)
- Registration: here
A week full of adventure
Founded in 2011, the Scouting Bonn association enables children and young people to experience nature in the city. They play and work together, supervised by adults and youth leaders. The association aims to convey the joy of nature and crafts. The focus is on everything that takes place outdoors. This includes short hikes and exploring the surrounding area.
- Where: Workshop of Scouting Bonn e. V. and the surrounding area, Sibyllenstrasse 2, 53173 Bonn
- When: Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12 and Monday, July 15 to Friday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day
- Costs: 70 euros per week
- Registration: here
Creative handicrafts and sustainability
How does the next generation envision the future? At the Haus der Familie in Bad Godesberg, children and young people aged six to 12 explore environmental issues in fun ways: Why buy new when you can repair something? What does sustainability mean in terms of crafting and building? Which old materials can I use to create something beautiful? The focus is on making things yourself. Children actively think about the future and create handicrafts. They are welcome to take them home to proudly present them to family. All materials are included in the price.
- Where: Friesenstrasse 6, 53175 Bonn
- When: Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Costs: 109 to 129 euros per week
- Registration: here
Urban recreation
School kids don't have to travel far for an exciting summer vacation. At the Naturfreunde city recreation program, children between the ages of six and 12 discover Bonn with their cameras, make music on self-made instruments, go on a foray through the forest and create their own games.
- Where: Naturefriends Garden, Bergheimer / corner of Gensemer Strasse, 53225 Bonn
- When: various four-day events from July 22 through August 16
- Cost: 90 euros per week
- Registration: here
Activities at the Junges Theater Bonn
- Introductory acting workshop for kids 6 to 9 years: July 8 to July 12, 70 euros
- Introductory acting workshop for kids 9 to 12 years: July 15 to July 19, 85 euros
- Introductory acting workshop for kids 10 to 13 years: July 8 to July 12, July 15 to July 19, August 5 to August 9, 85 euros
- Introductory acting workshop for teens 14 to 18 years: July 8 to July 12, 85 euros
- Acting summer school for ages 10 to 13 years: July 8 to July 26, July 29 to August 16, Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 390 euros
- Acting summer school for ages 12 to 16 years: July 8 to July 26, July 29 to August 16, Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 390 euros
This is an arbitrary list that does not claim to be exhaustive or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary and the programs have been selected subjectively. Is omething missing from the list? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
(Orig. text: Jennifer Arnolds / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)