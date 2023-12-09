To the Christmas market Sunday shopping in Bonn this weekend
Bonn · This weekend in Bonn city center, shops will be allowed to open on Sunday. In keeping with German law, only stores in the proximity of the Christmas market are included.
This year, there will once again be a Sunday where stores are allowed to open in Bonn city center in conjunction with the Bonn Christmas market. The city of Bonn announced that shops there will be allowed to open on December 10 from 1 pm to 6 pm.
The City Marketing Bonn association sought permission for the stores to open on that Sunday and it was approved by the Bonn City Council at its meeting on November 9. Shops in the city center area between the streets Belderberg, Franziskanerstrasse, An der Schlosskirche, Am Hof, Am Neutor, Kaiserplatz, Am Hauptbahnhof, Thomas-Mann-Strasse, Berliner Platz, Oxfordstrasse and Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz will all be allowed to open.
By law, stores here are allowed to open on a maximum of eight non-consecutive Sundays per year and it must be in conjunction with “public interest”. This is the case, for example, if a local festival or market takes place at the same time or the if the Sunday shopping day serves to revitalize the city center. Christmas markets have served as a focal point in Bonn and the region for years. This year, too, there are many opportunities for Sunday shopping in the region.
(Orig. text: Jonas Dirker / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)