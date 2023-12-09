To the Christmas market Sunday shopping in Bonn this weekend

By law, stores here are allowed to open on a maximum of eight non-consecutive Sundays per year and it must be in conjunction with “public interest”. This is the case, for example, if a local festival or market takes place at the same time or the if the Sunday shopping day serves to revitalize the city center. Christmas markets have served as a focal point in Bonn and the region for years. This year, too, there are many opportunities for Sunday shopping in the region.