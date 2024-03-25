Weather in and around Bonn Sunny prospects after a stormy Sunday
Bonn/Region · After a stormy Sunday, the weather will calm down again in the coming week and we can look forward to sunnier days with rising temperatures.
Easter is almost upon us. And the prospects for the Feast of the Resurrection don't look too bad at the moment. But what can we expect during Holy Week?
According to wetteronline.de, the weather will calm down again on Monday after a stormy Sunday. The sun will be out more often again and temperatures in and around Bonn will rise to 13 degrees during the day. On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will rise again: The thermometer will reach up to 16 degrees on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. On Wednesday, it will cool down again to around 13 degrees. Rain is not expected in Bonn and the surrounding region for the time being.
(Original text: GA / Translation: Jean Lennox)