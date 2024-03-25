Weather in and around Bonn Sunny prospects after a stormy Sunday

According to wetteronline.de, the weather will calm down again on Monday after a stormy Sunday. The sun will be out more often again and temperatures in and around Bonn will rise to 13 degrees during the day. On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will rise again: The thermometer will reach up to 16 degrees on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. On Wednesday, it will cool down again to around 13 degrees. Rain is not expected in Bonn and the surrounding region for the time being.