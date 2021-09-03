Outlook for the next few days : Sunshine and warm weather in Bonn over the weekend
Bonn The weather in Bonn and the local area has not been very summery lately. But since Thursday, temperatures have warmed up and we have seen more sunshine. The good news is that it should stay that way for the time being. Here is the outlook for the next few days.
Although the meteorological summer officially came to an end on Wednesday, the weather is only now really becoming like summer. Over the first September weekend, temperatures are expected to reach up to 26 degrees Celsius in Bonn and the region. The German Weather Service (DWD) has announced that it will also be bright to sunny. The sun is expected to shine throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday in the Rhineland, with only light clouds.
The cheerful weather will be making an appearance throughout North Rhine-Westphalia from Friday. After a foggy morning, temperatures are expected to reach up to 26 degrees Celsius during the day, with light clouds and plenty of sunshine. And it will remain dry. The week should then start with a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures over 20 degrees.
At night, however, the weather service confirms what is already noticeable - we are slowly heading towards autumn with cooler temperatures. In the night from Friday to Saturday, it will cool down to around ten to twelve degrees Celsius and there may be some fog. (Original text: ga, dpa, Translation: Caroline Kusch)