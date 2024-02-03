Public Viewing Super Bowl 2024 will be shown in these places in Bonn and the region
Bonn · The 58th Super Bowl will take place in the USA on the night of February 11-12. Football fans in Bonn and the region who want to see it live will have the opportunity. Here is where you can watch the big event.
It is the biggest single sporting event in the world: the final of the NFL, known as the Super Bowl, which takes place on the second Sunday in February. In the 58th Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will compete against each other on the night of February 11-12 at midnight (Central European Time) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (Nevada).
Many football fans in Bonn and the region will not want to miss the big showdown or the spectacular half-time show. Here is a list of places where you can watch the Super Bowl with others on the night of February 12.
Super Bowl at the Dubliner
In 2024, the Irish pub Dubliner on Maxstrasse will once again be a place for watching the Super Bowl. Admission is free and the screen is "extra large", according to the organizers. Besides snacks like hot dogs, pulled pork and nachos, there will be a little quiz to shorten the wait until kick-off. Reservations can be made using the form on the bar's website.
Address: Maxstrasse 18-20, 53111 Bonn
Start: 8 pm
Super Bowl in the Mausefalle 33 1/3
As in years past, NFL fans can also watch the Super Bowl in the Mausefalle. The basement pub, which describes itself as "Bonn's only cellar pub", has been around for 24 years.
Address: Weberstrasse 41, 53113 Bonn
Start: 11:50 pm
Super Bowl at Nyx
Football fans will also find what they are looking for in the heart of the Old Town. In the cult pub Nyx, the sporting event is broadcast in the usual rustic ambience.
Address: Vorgebirgsstrasse 19, 53111 Bonn
Start: 11 pm
Super Bowl at Mike's American Sportsbar in Siegburg
Mike's American Sportsbar will be open all night on Sunday. The event will be broadcast live on a big screen and small screens.
Address: Weissdornweg 16, 53721 Siegburg
Start: 7 pm
Super Bowl at Joe Champs in Sankt Augustin
Joe Champs will also be broadcasting the game between the 49ers and the Chiefs live from the USA starting at 12:30 am. Typical "classic American food" will be on offer, including their original burgers with fresh ingredients. The meat is 100% beef and grilled over an open flame.
Address: Market 71, 53757 St. Augustin
Start: 12:30 am
Live broadcast on TV and stream
Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast live on German television on the network RTL. DAZN will show the game via livestream.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)