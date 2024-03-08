Pilot project at Rewe Supermarket in Cologne tests AI shopping assistant

Customers can be guided through the supermarket using artificial intelligence. A camera on the back of the tablets reads barcodes as well as digital and handwritten shopping lists and guides customers to the desired products. According to Rewe, the system called "Catch" also learns shopping patterns. Based on the data, it predicts which way to go through the store, makes product suggestions and advertises discounted or special items, it says. The company stresses that personal data is not stored permanently.