Pilot project at Rewe Supermarket in Cologne tests AI shopping assistant
Cologne · A Rewe supermarket in Cologne is currently offering its customers a digital shopping assistant. A tablet on the shopping cart guides customers to products, recognizes handwritten shopping lists, shows the way through the supermarket, and suggests items to buy.
The retail group Rewe is testing the use of digital shopping assistants in a supermarket in Cologne-Bickendorf. Tablets are being used in a pilot project there to help customers with their shopping. Around half of the 220 shopping carts there are equipped with the screens and technology, according to the supermarket retailer.
Customers can be guided through the supermarket using artificial intelligence. A camera on the back of the tablets reads barcodes as well as digital and handwritten shopping lists and guides customers to the desired products. According to Rewe, the system called "Catch" also learns shopping patterns. Based on the data, it predicts which way to go through the store, makes product suggestions and advertises discounted or special items, it says. The company stresses that personal data is not stored permanently.
The digital shopping assistant is intended to make shopping more convenient and efficient, saving customers time. The pilot project is now underway and scheduled to run for four months. Rewe will then decide whether to continue with the project. The AI-based system comes from the Israeli company Catch Retail Inc., which specializes in personalized media in retail.
